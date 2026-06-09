The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, has been suspended from his duties with immediate effect due to allegations of sexual assault. A final decision on a possible removal from office is to be made by the States Parties at a special session. This was announced by the Court's Presidium of States Parties in The Hague. The special session is to take place as soon as possible.

ARCHIVE - Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, sits in the courtroom of the World Criminal Court. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

In 2024, a close associate accused the British lawyer of sexual assault. He allegedly harassed her several times over a longer period of time and forced her to perform sexual acts. A United Nations commission investigated the allegations. It presented its report in December 2025. The report has not yet been published.

Three judges of the World Criminal Court submitted a legal opinion based on the investigation. This has also not been published.

Khan (56) has been temporarily suspended from office for over a year and wanted to return once the allegations had been clarified. He denies all allegations.

USA puts pressure on court

Khan had been chief prosecutor since 2021 and had applied for an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. The US increased its pressure on the court and imposed sanctions on employees and judges, primarily because of the arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

125 states have signed the basic treaty of the Criminal Court, including all EU states. The USA, Russia and Israel are not members of the court.