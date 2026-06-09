A final decision on Khan's possible removal from office is to be made by the states parties at a special session. Image: Keystone

Chief Prosecutor Khan is accused of sexual assault against a female staff member. The UN investigated the allegations. Now he is threatened with removal from office.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, has been suspended from his post with immediate effect due to allegations of sexual assault.

In 2024, a close colleague accused the British lawyer of sexual assault.

Khan (56) has been temporarily suspended from his post for over a year and wanted to return once the allegations had been clarified.

He denies all allegations. Show more

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has been suspended from his post with immediate effect due to allegations of sexual assault. A final decision on a possible removal from office is to be made by the states parties at a special session. This was announced by the Court's Presidium of States Parties in The Hague. The special session is to take place as soon as possible.

In 2024, a close associate accused the British lawyer of sexual assault. He allegedly harassed her several times over a longer period of time and forced her to perform sexual acts. A United Nations commission investigated the allegations. It presented its report in December 2025. The report has not yet been published.

Three judges of the World Criminal Court submitted a legal opinion based on the investigation. This has also not been published.

USA puts pressure on court

Khan (56) has been temporarily suspended from office for over a year and wanted to return once the allegations had been clarified. He denies all allegations.

Khan had been chief prosecutor since 2021 and had issued an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. The US increased its pressure on the court and imposed sanctions on employees and judges, primarily because of the arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

125 states have signed the basic treaty of the Criminal Court, including all EU states. The USA, Russia and Israel are not members of the court.