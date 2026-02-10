Worldwide, the first month of 2026 was the fifth warmest since measurements began. (archive image) Keystone

January 2026 was unusually warm worldwide - despite freezing temperatures in Europe. Extreme cold in the north met record heat in the south, making the month a symbol of climate change.

Although large parts of the northern hemisphere experienced a cold spell, last month was the fifth warmest January ever recorded worldwide. The average temperature was 12.95 degrees Celsius, according to the EU climate change service Copernicus in Bonn.

This was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the average for the years 1991 to 2020. The warmest January to date was in 2025, when the temperature was 0.28 degrees above January 2026.

If we look at Europe alone, the picture is different: January was the coldest since 2010, with an average temperature of -2.34 degrees Celsius - 1.63 degrees colder than the average from 1991 to 2020. Other regions of the northern hemisphere were also affected by extreme cold, with severe snowstorms in the USA at the end of January.

However, this was more than offset in the statistics for the planet as a whole by record heat in the southern hemisphere. There were intense fires in Australia and Chile, for example, and severe flooding in southern Africa.

Extreme cold and extreme heat

"January 2026 was a stark reminder that the climate system can simultaneously produce very cold weather in one region and extreme heat in another," said Samantha Burgess from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. This shows how important it is to adapt to increasing extremes in order to prepare society for increased climate risks.

The average sea surface temperature in January was 20.68 degrees, the fourth highest for the month - 0.29 degrees below the record set in January 2024. However, record highs were recorded in parts of the North Atlantic, including the Norwegian Sea.

In the Arctic, the average sea ice extent in January was six percent below average. This was the third lowest value for the month, according to Copernicus. In Western, Southern and Eastern Europe, January was wetter than usual. Heavy rainfall led to flooding and considerable damage, including in Italy, the Western Balkans and the UK.

The European Union's Copernicus climate change service regularly publishes data on the earth's surface temperature, sea ice cover and precipitation. The findings are based on computer-generated analyses that incorporate billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.