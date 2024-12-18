The Walmart heiress Alice Walton. X

Walmart heiress Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world. Her family's fortune increased by 66 percent last year thanks to a leap in wealth.

Lea Oetiker

Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress, is the richest woman in the world.

Alice Walton is the richest woman in the world. Even in her sleep, the 75-year-old earns 313,190 euros per minute, which is around 293,750.30 francs, according to theBloomberglist.

Her fortune comes from the family legacy of Walmart, the world's largest retailer. Together with their brothers Jim Walton (76) and Rob Walton (80), they belong to the richest family in the world. Their assets amount to 418 billion euros, or around 392 billion Swiss francs.

The family holds around 45 percent of Walmart shares. These rose by 80 percent last year, causing a leap in wealth. The rise in the share price alone brought Jim Walton around 104 billion francs (111 billion euros), Rob Walton around 103 billion francs (110 billion francs) and Alice Walton around 102 billion francs (109 billion euros). Their total wealth grew by 66 percent in one year, i.e. by around CHF 153 billion.

The Waltons are right at the top

The company focused on low prices and overtook the competition. At the same time, Walmart recorded strong growth in online retail.

Only Elon Musk still tops the list of the super-rich, but the Waltons dominate the top spot as a family.

Walmart was founded in 1950 by Sam and Helen Walt. Their concept: low prices, big stores. Today, Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, with a turnover of around 545 billion Swiss francs (582 billion euros), more than 10,600 supermarket branches worldwide and over two million employees - making it the largest private employer in the world.