Forest fire in the Greek port city of Patras. (August 13, 2025) Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

August was warmer than ever before worldwide. Unusual heatwaves and high sea temperatures make adaptation to climate extremes more urgent, according to experts.

August 2025 was the third warmest August ever recorded worldwide. The average temperature was 16.60 degrees Celsius, according to the climate change service of the EU Copernicus program in Reading, UK.

This made the month 0.22 degrees cooler than the records set in 2023 and 2024, but 1.29 degrees above the pre-industrial level for August. The twelve-month period from September 2024 to August 2025 was therefore 1.52 degrees warmer than the temperature average from 1850 to 1900.

In southwestern Europe, August brought the third major heatwave of the summer - accompanied by exceptional wildfires, wrote Samantha Burgess of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which runs the Climate Change Service. "As the world's oceans remain unusually warm, these events underscore not only the urgency but also the need to adapt to more frequent and intense climate extremes."

In southwestern Europe, August brought the third major heatwave of the summer - people also sought relief from the heat in the water at the lower Letten in Zurich. (August 11, 2025) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Heatwave over southwestern Europe

A particularly strong heatwave was recorded from August 8 to 18. It affected large parts of the Iberian Peninsula and southwest France. Northern and north-eastern Europe, on the other hand, were below the long-term temperature average.

Overall, the summer of 2025 was the fourth warmest in Europe since records began. Temperatures were 0.90 degrees above the reference value from 1991 to 2020. Western and south-eastern Europe and Turkey were the worst affected regions.

Drought and extreme rainfall

In large parts of western and southern Europe, the summer was drier than usual, while heavy rainfall occurred locally. Outside Europe, the USA and Canada, among others, suffered from drought, while regions in East Asia and South America received more rain.

The European Union's Climate Change Service regularly publishes data on temperatures, sea ice and precipitation. This is based on the ERA5 dataset, which includes billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations worldwide.