  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Drought, devastating forest fires World's third warmest August since records began

SDA

9.9.2025 - 06:15

Forest fire in the Greek port city of Patras. (August 13, 2025)
Forest fire in the Greek port city of Patras. (August 13, 2025)
Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

August was warmer than ever before worldwide. Unusual heatwaves and high sea temperatures make adaptation to climate extremes more urgent, according to experts.

Keystone-SDA

09.09.2025, 06:15

09.09.2025, 06:27

August 2025 was the third warmest August ever recorded worldwide. The average temperature was 16.60 degrees Celsius, according to the climate change service of the EU Copernicus program in Reading, UK.

This made the month 0.22 degrees cooler than the records set in 2023 and 2024, but 1.29 degrees above the pre-industrial level for August. The twelve-month period from September 2024 to August 2025 was therefore 1.52 degrees warmer than the temperature average from 1850 to 1900.

In southwestern Europe, August brought the third major heatwave of the summer - accompanied by exceptional wildfires, wrote Samantha Burgess of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which runs the Climate Change Service. "As the world's oceans remain unusually warm, these events underscore not only the urgency but also the need to adapt to more frequent and intense climate extremes."

In southwestern Europe, August brought the third major heatwave of the summer - people also sought relief from the heat in the water at the lower Letten in Zurich. (August 11, 2025)
In southwestern Europe, August brought the third major heatwave of the summer - people also sought relief from the heat in the water at the lower Letten in Zurich. (August 11, 2025)
Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Heatwave over southwestern Europe

A particularly strong heatwave was recorded from August 8 to 18. It affected large parts of the Iberian Peninsula and southwest France. Northern and north-eastern Europe, on the other hand, were below the long-term temperature average.

Overall, the summer of 2025 was the fourth warmest in Europe since records began. Temperatures were 0.90 degrees above the reference value from 1991 to 2020. Western and south-eastern Europe and Turkey were the worst affected regions.

Drought and extreme rainfall

In large parts of western and southern Europe, the summer was drier than usual, while heavy rainfall occurred locally. Outside Europe, the USA and Canada, among others, suffered from drought, while regions in East Asia and South America received more rain.

The European Union's Climate Change Service regularly publishes data on temperatures, sea ice and precipitation. This is based on the ERA5 dataset, which includes billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations worldwide.

More on the topic

New FOEN report. Heat is the greatest climate risk for Switzerland, according to the federal government

New FOEN reportHeat is the greatest climate risk for Switzerland, according to the federal government

343,000 hectares destroyed. Devastating forest fires in Spain and Portugal claim several lives

343,000 hectares destroyedDevastating forest fires in Spain and Portugal claim several lives

7 questions and answers. How heat paralyzes the body, the brain and even the economy

7 questions and answersHow heat paralyzes the body, the brain and even the economy

Long-lasting damage to health. Heatwaves make you age faster

Long-lasting damage to healthHeatwaves make you age faster

What the long-term forecast says. It will be hot from Sunday:

What the long-term forecast saysIt will be hot from Sunday: "This summer will bring extremes"