Popular work assistant down Worldwide disruption at ChatGPT - nothing works anymore

Petar Marjanović

21.7.2025

ChatGPT is developed by the company OpenAI.
Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

On Monday afternoon, ChatGPT experienced a major disruption. The popular work assistant was temporarily unusable.

21.07.2025, 14:44

21.07.2025, 14:47

Anyone who wanted to compose documents and emails with the artificial intelligence ChatGPT after the lunch break on Monday had to wait a long time. The chat displayed various error messages - for example "Error in message stream" or in English: "Hmm ... something seems to have gone wrong".

This also caught the eye of blue News readers. One gloated to the editorial team and asked: "I wonder how the office workers are doing?" Numerous users searched for "ChatGPT malfunction" and ended up at "allestörungen.ch" - a site that generates malfunction reports based on search queries.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, confirmed the malfunction and spoke of "increased errors" for users who pay for ChatGPT. OpenAI also announced that it is working on the repair.

