Wounded Russian fighters on the front line in Ukraine are increasingly having to be transported to hospitals by cab. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/Dreamstime

Putin's army has hardly any light vehicles left on the front in Ukraine, but private cars are taboo for fear of drunk driving. Wounded soldiers have to hope for free cabs instead.

Andreas Fischer

If Russian soldiers are injured in the war, they have to hope for a free cab: Putin's invading army in Ukraine is increasingly relying on the private sector to evacuate wounded soldiers from the front in the occupied Donetsk region. The reason for this development, which the pro-Russian military blogger Daniil Bezsonov points out, is a controversial decision by the army leadership.

According to this decision, Russian soldiers are prohibited from using their private vehicles at the front. This measure was allegedly introduced to curb accidents involving drunk drivers.

The problem is, of course, that the military has hardly any light army vehicles left due to the high material losses since the beginning of the invasion. Most recently, more than 90 percent of the light vehicles on the front line were privately owned or donated. The fact that these cars and vans can no longer be used has led to a serious logistical crisis.

Grenades are delivered by bicycle

On the one hand, the fighters are forced to "rely on courageous cab drivers who agree to pick up the wounded from the evacuation point and take them to hospital", writes Bezsonov on Telegram. On the other hand, many soldiers are now using bicycles to transport ammunition, while their comrades are hiding private vehicles to avoid penalties.

The penalties are said to be drastic. Commanders in Russia's southern military district have issued audio instructions threatening the death penalty if soldiers are caught using civilian transport. This has heightened the fears of the already battered units.