In 1952, the crash of a passenger plane that claimed many lives changed aviation forever. The wreckage of the crashed plane was long considered lost—but resourceful researchers have now tracked it down.

Here's what it's all about More than 70 years after the crash, researchers have discovered the wreckage of a Pan Am plane long believed to be lost off the coast of Puerto Rico.

This was preceded by a years-long search for the “Clipper Endeavour.”

Finally, the aircraft was located on June 2 using high-resolution sonar.

Fifty-two people were killed in the crash. Twelve passengers and five crew members were rescued.

Following the serious accident, far-reaching reforms were introduced in the aviation industry, such as mandatory pre-flight safety briefings. Summary created with

Decades after the crash, researchers have discovered the wreckage of a Pan Am plane long believed to be lost off the coast of Puerto Rico. This discovery followed a years-long search for the “Clipper Endeavour,” according to Warner Bros. Discovery and the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, which played a key role in the search. The plane was located on June 2 using high-resolution sonar.

The passenger plane had taken off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952, bound for New York. Shortly after takeoff, several engines failed, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the ocean. According to Discovery, all passengers initially survived the impact, in which the tail of the aircraft was torn off but the cabin remained intact. “However, because no safety briefing had been given, there was a significant language barrier, and no coordinated evacuation plan existed, the passengers were plunged into chaos, confusion, and rough seas as the plane filled with water and sank in less than three minutes.”

The "Clipper Endeavor" crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952. Pan Am Historical Foundation/AP

An Accident Changed the Aviation Industry

Fifty-two people died in the accident; 12 passengers and 5 crew members were rescued. The accident was a “tragic legacy” that forever changed modern aviation, the statement said. As a result, far-reaching reforms—such as mandatory pre-flight safety briefings—were introduced.

Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, had been searching for the plane since 2019. He came across the aircraft’s history while researching another crash. “I was amazed that such an important story had been largely forgotten. We are all overwhelmed and delighted by this discovery, but at the same time humbled by what happened at this site so long ago,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.