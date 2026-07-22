The wreck of the "Clipper Endeavor" was discovered after more than 70 years.
Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and Deep Sea Vision via AP
In 1952, the crash of a passenger plane that claimed many lives changed aviation forever. The wreckage of the crashed plane was long considered lost—but resourceful researchers have now tracked it down.
Decades after the crash, researchers have discovered the wreckage of a Pan Am plane long believed to be lost off the coast of Puerto Rico. This discovery followed a years-long search for the “Clipper Endeavour,” according to Warner Bros. Discovery and the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, which played a key role in the search. The plane was located on June 2 using high-resolution sonar.
The passenger plane had taken off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952, bound for New York. Shortly after takeoff, several engines failed, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the ocean. According to Discovery, all passengers initially survived the impact, in which the tail of the aircraft was torn off but the cabin remained intact. “However, because no safety briefing had been given, there was a significant language barrier, and no coordinated evacuation plan existed, the passengers were plunged into chaos, confusion, and rough seas as the plane filled with water and sank in less than three minutes.”
The "Clipper Endeavor" crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952.
Pan Am Historical Foundation/AP
Fifty-two people died in the accident; 12 passengers and 5 crew members were rescued. The accident was a “tragic legacy” that forever changed modern aviation, the statement said. As a result, far-reaching reforms—such as mandatory pre-flight safety briefings—were introduced.
Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, had been searching for the plane since 2019. He came across the aircraft’s history while researching another crash. “I was amazed that such an important story had been largely forgotten. We are all overwhelmed and delighted by this discovery, but at the same time humbled by what happened at this site so long ago,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.