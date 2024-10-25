After a campaign appearance, the Vice President's car is being escorted by police on a highway. Suddenly, the convoy hits a wrong-way driver. Kamala Harris narrowly escapes a crash.

Christian Thumshirn

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after nearly crashing into Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and recklessly endangering safety.

Kamala Harris was on the campaign trail in the Milwaukee area with her supporter Liz Cheney, a Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Show more

It was a close call: despite a police escort, American presidential candidate Kamal Harris narrowly escaped a crash.

Videos from several surveillance cameras show how the driver of a white car first takes the wrong exit onto the highway and then speeds towards the American vice president's convoy as a wrong-way driver.

Multiple alcohol tests failed

When the driver is confronted by the police, he claims to have no memory of his misconduct and that he had no intention of endangering anyone.

After the 55-year-old driver failed several alcohol tests and an open can of beer was also found in his car, he was arrested by the police on suspicion of drink-driving and recklessly endangering road traffic.