China's ruler Xi Jinping is intensifying his purges in the military and is even dismissing close confidants. Officially, it is all about corruption. Observers see other reasons - with consequences for China's stability and Taiwan.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With the recent dismissals of leading generals, China's ruler Xi Jinping's wave of purges has reached the top level of the Central Military Commission.

Officially, it is about breaches of discipline, but the choice of words points to a conflict of power and loyalty.

The reshuffles could weaken China's military in the short term - and change Xi's room for maneuver both domestically and vis-à-vis Taiwan in the long term. Show more

"Empty seats characterize President Xi's rule," writes the Jerusalem Times, "while China's political elite is undergoing a relentless purge." There is no better way to summarize what is currently happening in China.

In China's powerful Central Military Commission, it was tantamount to a political quake when the Ministry of Defense in Beijing announced at the end of January that General Zhang Youxia was being investigated on suspicion of serious breaches of discipline and the law. At the same time, investigations were also announced against commission member General Liu Zhenli.

There has been little explanation for this step so far. Instead, Chinese officials are trying to convey normality. A few official editorials that have been published on the subject are reminiscent of a campaign of ideological cleansing under state founder Mao Zedong. At the same time, online discussions on this topic have been restricted: social media platforms are uncompromisingly sorting out search results and comments on General Zhang.

For observers, the latest events are the culmination of a wave of purges, with which Xi Jinping is finally uniting all power. And this has consequences: not only for the party cadres and the population in China, but also for its immediate neighbors and the geopolitical balance.

When did Xi Jinping start the purge?

The fact that Xi Jinping is restructuring the power apparatus in China as he sees fit is anything but new. Xi has been at the helm of the Communist Party for 13 years - and has been cracking down officially on corruption since the beginning of his term as president in 2012.

Since then, more than 200,000 civil servants have been brought to justice for (alleged) corruption. At least 17 generals from the People's Liberation Army have also lost their posts, according to an analysis of military statements and state media reports by the AP news agency. Among them were eight former high-ranking members of the commission.

Not to be forgotten is an incident involving Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao. The former president was led from his place on the podium next to Xi Jinping against his will at the end of the Chinese Communist Party Congress in 2020. Shortly beforehand, foreign media representatives had been allowed onto the rostrum of the Great Hall of the People. Hu Jintao is not necessarily seen as a supporter of the party leader and his autocratic rule.

The then Foreign Minister Qin Gang disappeared from public view in June 2023, and Beijing announced his dismissal a month later. Qin Gang has not reappeared in public since then. The Washington Post reports that Qin was demoted and is now working as an ordinary employee.

The Ministry of Defense has also been in chaos in recent years. Li Shangfu, the defense minister with the shortest tenure in China's history, was removed from office in 2023 after just a few months due to allegations of corruption. His successor, naval veteran Dong Jun, has already had to undergo a similar investigation, but was able to refute the allegations.

Is it really "just" about corruption?

Corruption is real - especially in the military procurement system, where enormous sums of money flow with decreasing transparency. State media have even reported on purchased officer ranks. But several analysts emphasize: Corruption does not explain everything.

What is striking about the most recent dismissals is the official formulation that Zhang and Liu had "trampled on the responsibility system of the chairman of the military commission". This sounds less like a bribe and more like a question of loyalty: they are said to have undermined Xi's authority. His aim is to concentrate all power on himself, eliminate rival groups within the party and strengthen party control in all areas - including and especially in the military.

Why did the recent dismissals cause such a stir?

There are two reasons. Firstly, Xi Jinping has dismissed General Zhao Youxia, a long-time companion and close confidant. Their fathers knew each other. The fact that Xi has removed his most important deputy from office is a signal to the inside: No one can be sure of their post if they are not 100 percent behind Xi and his agenda.

Secondly, the timing was surprising. Xi's action against Zhang and Liu came shortly after a comprehensive "restructuring" in the army leadership in October 2025 and without any reason, such as a congress of the Chinese Communist Party. The Mercator Institute for China Studies analyzes that Xi saw a certain urgency to further clean up the army leadership.

What is really behind this?

According to observers, the measures are aimed at the aforementioned reform of the military and - more importantly - at securing loyalty to Xi. Critical voices say that the campaign is primarily aimed at eliminating potential political rivals.

Xi believes "he needs to establish a foundation of absolute ideological unity and personal loyalty for future battles," John Garnaut, founder of Garnaut Global, a geopolitical risk consultancy, is quoted as saying in the New York Times. Garnaut noted that the language used by the party shows that Xi is drawing on Maoist and Stalinist strategies that he internalized in his youth as the son of a revolutionary fighter.

Like Mao, Xi is striving for a kind of spiritual renewal of the party and the military, which he calls a "self-revolution". And like Mao, this has taken the form of a constant purge of enemies, allies and now members of his inner circle. And this is a new level of ruthlessness for a man who has already concentrated power on himself to an extent not seen since Mao.

Why now?

There are several reasons.

Geopolitical environment: the USA is considered to be tied up in domestic politics, Russia is weakened by the war against Ukraine. Xi, and therefore China, shows strength when other superpowers weaken.

Internal balance of power: Following previous arrests of powerful generals, Zhang Youxia may have become too dominant. In addition, Zhang is seen as cautious, especially on the Taiwan issue, partly because China's army has no combat experience.

Speed of armament: Finally, the next year is of crucial importance for China's leadership. The 100th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army and the 21st Party Congress of the Communist Party are coming up at the end of 2027. By then, Xi expects to have achieved his goals of modernization and combat readiness of the military: The Pentagon and other official sources have cited 2027 as the year by which Xi wants his military ready to fight (and win) a war over Taiwan.

What does the move mean for China's military and for Xi Jinping's power?

Neil Thomas of the Washington-based think tank ASPI (Asia Society Policy Institute) speaks of "one of the biggest purges of the military leadership in the history of the People's Republic of China". The purge has reached the top of the military hierarchy. General Zhang Youxia was Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and effectively the second most powerful man in the military.

Now the Military Commission has shrunk from seven to effectively two members: Xi himself and Zhang Shengmin, a general without operational responsibility, responsible for disciplinary matters. What looks like a demonstration of power to the outside world could become tricky: When so many top posts are vacant or newly assigned, the question of functionality and consultation arises. Who makes operational decisions? Does Xi need to intervene more himself?

Important to know: China's military is not a national army in the traditional sense, but the armed arm of the Communist Party. In fact, the armed forces are subordinate to the "Great Chairman".

Does the purge jeopardize the operational capability of China's army?

In the short term, the massive reshuffle could destabilize command structures. The missile force - responsible for China's land-based nuclear weapons - was particularly affected by redundancies.

China is now pursuing a "launch-on-warning" strategy: in an emergency, the political leadership would have to decide on a counter-strike within minutes. Without well-rehearsed military advice, the risk of wrong decisions increases.

In the long term, however, Xi could argue: A "cleansed" leadership increases discipline and loyalty - and therefore clout.

What does this mean for Taiwan - does the risk of a Chinese attack increase or decrease?

Paradox: both are possible. In the short term, the internal reorganization could slow down risky military actions. In the long term, a homogeneously loyal leadership could give Xi greater freedom of action. Western diplomats are also concerned about restricted communication channels - Liu Zhenli in particular was seen as an important interlocutor.

What comes next?

Observers expect new appointments in the leadership circle, but not necessarily immediately: Xi can only fill vacant key posts when "the right people" are available - a problem because potential candidates who have not yet been placed under suspicion are simply missing.