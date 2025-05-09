Military parade 2025 in Moscow: Xi Jinping, Fico and Vučić march in victory parade Xi Jinping sits next to Vladimir Putin at the 2025 military parade. Image: Screenshot TV Earlier, the two autocrats Xi and Putin shook hands. Image: Screenshot TV Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolai (right) were also invited. Image: Screenshot TV Slovakian President Fico together with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Moscow. Image: Twitter Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping wait side by side for the start of the celebrations. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping walk across the square together. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to greet him. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin greets Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and First Lady Irma Khashig in the Kremlin. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin greets Laureano Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua's special representative for cooperation with Russia. He is the son of the dictator Daniel Ortega. Image: KEYSTONE Military parade 2025 in Moscow: Xi Jinping, Fico and Vučić march in victory parade Xi Jinping sits next to Vladimir Putin at the 2025 military parade. Image: Screenshot TV Earlier, the two autocrats Xi and Putin shook hands. Image: Screenshot TV Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolai (right) were also invited. Image: Screenshot TV Slovakian President Fico together with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Moscow. Image: Twitter Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping wait side by side for the start of the celebrations. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping walk across the square together. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to greet him. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin greets Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and First Lady Irma Khashig in the Kremlin. Image: KEYSTONE Vladimir Putin greets Laureano Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua's special representative for cooperation with Russia. He is the son of the dictator Daniel Ortega. Image: KEYSTONE

Russia celebrated the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin inviting a long line of autocratic heads of state.

Petar Marjanović

On May 9, Moscow celebrated the victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade

Vladimir Putin invited heads of state and government from all over the (autocratic) world. Western politicians largely stayed away from the celebrations.

Putin wants to show his strength. Show more

Russia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany today with a large-scale military parade. On Red Square, President Vladimir Putin presented a massive show of military strength - accompanied by heads of state and government from all over the world.

Strikingly, almost no one from the West stayed.

China's President Xi Jinping was the most important guest and sat right next to Putin, signaling the close partnership between Moscow and Beijing. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also took part - Fico was the only head of government from an EU and NATO country. In total, top representatives from over 25 countries traveled to Moscow, including many from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

A translator was organized for Xi

A translator was organized especially for Xi, who sat directly behind Xi and simultaneously translated the Russian president's words for him, who was clearly audible during Putin's speech. As he does every year, Putin delivered a hymn to the Soviet soldiers: "It is our duty to defend the honor of the soldiers and commanders of the Red Army."

Or: "The Nazis' plans to conquer the Soviet Union failed because of the country's truly iron unity. The heroism of the people was massive. All the republics bore the heavy burden of war together."

While the tanks rolled and fighter jets thundered over Red Square, EU foreign ministers met in western Ukraine to send a counter-signal. In Lviv, they pledged further arms aid to Ukraine. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas announced a new aid package of one billion euros for the Ukrainian arms industry.

Guests in Putin's gallery (selection) Xi Jinping, President of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia

Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus

Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba

Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt

Kassym-Shomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan

Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan

Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe Show more

The parade in Moscow is considered the largest since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022. Around 10,000 soldiers marched, including Chinese troops and Russian veterans of the current war. Observers see the staging as a clear signal from Putin: despite international isolation, Russia has supporters.

Selensky again called for a 30-day ceasefire

Russia had announced a three-day ceasefire to mark the holiday. However, a different tone came from Kiev: President Volodymyr Zelenskyi once again called for a 30-day ceasefire.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian ceasefire was broken several times. Moscow, on the other hand, emphasized that it was strictly adhering to the order - and only reacting to Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire starting right now, from this very moment — a 30-day silence. But it must be real. No missile or drone strikes, no hundreds of assaults on the front. The Russians must respond appropriately – by supporting the ceasefire. They must prove their… pic.twitter.com/zRX5o7qzff — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2025

Selensky spoke to US President Donald Trump by telephone yesterday evening. He informed Trump of Ukraine's readiness for a 30-day ceasefire. Trump publicly backed Kiev and again threatened Russia with sanctions in the event of further violations.

