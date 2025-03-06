  1. Residential Customers
Chase in the harbor Yacht thief flees from coast guard

Adrian Kammer

6.3.2025

A man was arrested in the US state of Hawaii for stealing a yacht. In Honolulu harbor, he attempted a spectacular escape from the coast guard - unsuccessfully.

06.03.2025, 20:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A boat owner in Honolulu reported his yacht stolen.
  • When the Coast Guard tried to apprehend the thief, he fled.
  • After a short chase, the man is arrested and the boat is towed back to the harbor.
Show more

The Honolulu Coast Guard was informed that a yacht was maneuvering dangerously in the harbor. Shortly afterwards, its owner reported the theft. The authorities stopped shipping traffic and dispatched a patrol boat.

When the officers tried to stop the driver, he fled at high speed. After a short chase, the coast guard was able to stop the boat and arrest the man.

He was charged with grand theft, unauthorized use of a watercraft and damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

