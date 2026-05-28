An educational center of the Israeli Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem is to be established in Munich. There will also be a branch in Leipzig in eastern Germany, according to a statement from Yad Vashem.

"Munich was chosen due to its strategically favorable location and educational landscape, which makes the city an ideal location for Holocaust education," the memorial continued. According to the information provided, this is the first branch of Yad Vashem in another country. The Holocaust memorial based in Jerusalem is the largest in the world.

According to Yad Vashem, the educational center is intended to "strengthen its global commitment to Holocaust education and remembrance work". The memorial explained: "This is happening at a time when distorted representations of the history of the Holocaust are on the rise worldwide and anti-Semitism continues to spread."

Educational center aims to clarify the dimensions of the mass murder

The education center is intended to strengthen the Jewish perspective in the German culture of remembrance. "With the education center, we want to bring a broader picture than before into the dialogue on the culture of remembrance in Germany. This will primarily include the voices of the victims rather than the perpetrators," said Yael Richler-Friedman, Educational Director of Yad Vashem's International Institute for Holocaust Education, at the end of last year. The German culture of remembrance has so far been characterized by local stories.

The aim of the planned education center is to illustrate the dimensions of the mass murder. Visitors should be encouraged to deal with the complex human issues behind the experiences of the victims. This should stimulate reflection on their own identity and create empathy. The center could begin its work in two to three years.

The smaller facility in Leipzig is intended to establish interactive learning spaces and primarily target educators and young people in the region and neighboring countries.

Education Minister: Strengthening the fight against anti-Semitism

According to German Education Minister Karin Prien, the aim of the facility is also to further strengthen the fight against anti-Semitism in Germany and Europe. "Knowledge about what happened is important in order to prevent evil in the future. Yet young people in Germany in particular know too little about the Shoah and the systematic murder of millions of Jews under National Socialism," she said.

The director of the memorial, Dani Dayan, said: "As we move further and further away from the era of eyewitness accounts, historically based Holocaust education is more important than ever."