The "Wall Street Journal" made a YouTube video about Russian spies in Norway. During the investigation, the reporters suddenly got a strange feeling: Are they being watched?

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reporters from the "Wall Street Journal" traveled to the Norwegian town of Kirkenes to shoot a video about Russian espionage.

As the town is located on the border with Russia and close to important NATO bases, Russian spies are often discovered here.

Soon the reporters also feel they are being watched: They have the feeling that something strange is going on here. Show more

Sabotage, cyber attacks, arson - such criminal activities, behind which Russia and its allies are suspected, are on the increase throughout Europe.

Particularly affected: the far north in Norway on the Russian border. In the YouTube video "Hunting Russian Spies in Norway's 'Spy Town'", journalists from the US "Wall Street Journal" go to the town of Kirkenes to get to the bottom of what is happening there.

"Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore suddenly feels he is being watched at a petrol station in Norway. Are Russian spies on his trail? Image: YouTube / The Wall Street Journal

Due to its close proximity to Russia, but also to important NATO bases, the Norwegian city is repeatedly the victim of espionage attacks. Every Russian ship that docks here is inevitably suspicious. It is not for nothing that locals call the place "Spy Town".

Last year, a Russian spy traveled 14 hours to take photos of the military infrastructure here, according to Johan Roaldsnes from the Norwegian secret service PST. He was found and banned from Norway for five years.

Reporter suddenly feels he is being watched

Just one of many cases in which Russian spies have mingled with the Norwegian population. A strange feeling quickly creeps into the "Wall Street Journal" as well.

"There's clearly something strange in the air on the streets of this city," says Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore, adding: "When we were filming, we had good reason to believe we were under surveillance."

The journalists noticed an unusually parked car, which they had seen in various places before. "It's just strange," says Luxmoore.

"I know they're following me. They're everywhere"

The reporter continues: "That's the thing about this place: you think you see things sometimes. And then everyone tells you that you have to be vigilant because you might be being watched. You can't help but think that something strange is going on here."

Frode Berg knows this very well. The former border guard was convicted of espionage in Russia and is convinced that he is under constant surveillance. "I know they are following me. [...] They are everywhere," he says in the YouTube video.

Former border guard Frode Berg is certain that he is constantly being watched by Russian spies. Image: YouTube / The Wall Street Journal

And who is guarding the border today? 19-year-old conscripts. One of them says: "We have to be prepared for anything. It's extraordinary that a few hundred meters from here is a country that is actively at war with Ukraine. Many find it dangerous, but we have to accept it."