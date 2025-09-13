Charlie Kirk's widow addresses perpetrators. Youtube

In an emotional video statement, Erika Kirk spoke out for the first time after the death of her husband. She announced that she would continue - and even expand - the Turning Point USA movement founded by Charlie Kirk.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ultra-conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead during an appearance at Utah Valley University, and a 22-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect.

In her first statement, his widow Erika Kirk promised to continue and expand her husband's legacy and the Turning Point USA movement.

She announced that she would continue planned tours, conferences and podcasts and thanked Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their support. Show more

In her first public statement following the death of ultra-conservative activist Charlie Kirk, his widow Erika Kirk addressed the perpetrator directly. "You have no idea what you have just unleashed on this entire country," she said in a highly emotional statement broadcast by YouTube channel Turning Point USA. She said her husband's movement would not only survive, but "be bigger than ever before."

Kirk was killed by a gunshot on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. The 31-year-old had been speaking there as a guest speaker. Late on Thursday evening (local time), a 22-year-old suspect was arrested - the man has not yet confessed or given a motive.

Kirk was an influential representative of US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement and an ardent supporter of the Republican. Millions followed his social media channels and podcasts. He had two children with Erika Kirk.

Erika Kirk wants to continue her husband's movement

His widow said: "Charlie, I promise you that I will never let your legacy die." In her quarter-hour-long statement, she added: "I promise you that I will make Turning Point USA the greatest organization this country has ever seen."

Charlie Kirk aimed his messages at a younger audience and founded the youth activist organization Turning Point USA in 2012, which is active at many high schools and colleges. He planned to appear at many more universities in the coming weeks - under the motto "American Comeback".

Erika Kirk said the planned tour of universities would continue. "There will be more tours in the coming years," she said. The annual Turning Point USA conference will also continue to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, in December. The podcast show will also continue.

Thanks to Trump and Vance

She also turned to US President Donald Trump and said in a tear-choked voice: "My husband loved you and he knew you loved him too. He really did. Your friendship was incredible. You supported him so well, just as he supported you."

She also thanked Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha. "You guys honored my husband so much by bringing him home. You're both great," she said.