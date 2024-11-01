To get back onto the road, vehicles would have to turn around in the driveway.(symbolic image) Imago

In Kiel, Germany, Green Party politician Alke Voss wants to ban reverse parking. Reason: too many accidents.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Kiel (Germany), the Greens want to ban forward parking.

Reason: too many accidents.

To get back onto the road, vehicles would have to reverse in the driveway. Show more

Sounds like a joke, but it's not: Green politician and head of mobility for the city of Kiel (Germany), Alke Voss (44), wants to ban forward parking. Drivers are to be banned from reversing in and out of driveways. This was reported by the "Kieler Nachrichten" newspaper

Reason for the ban: too many accidents. "Current accident figures show that accidents involving personal injury occur particularly when vehicles are reversing," said Voss.

Vehicles would have to reverse into driveways

This means that in future, new parking spaces will have to be designed in such a way that the driveways can only be accessed and exited forwards. In order to get back onto the road, vehicles would have to turn around in the driveway.

She also refers to the goal of "Vision Zero", which aims to design roads and means of transport in such a way that there are no more traffic junctions and serious injuries.

There is a good chance that the Greens will introduce this new regulation: The Greens have held a majority in Kiel since 2023.