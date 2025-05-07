The cardinals are about to hold a conclave to elect the pope. Michael Kappeler/dpa

In the Vatican, the Catholic church state, Latin is still the official language. In addition, many words are of Latin origin, including conclave. Cum clave means "with the key", i.e. locked in - just like the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel.

Petar Marjanović

Until the new pontiff is elected and presents himself to the public, Latin terms and phrases permeate the entire process. The highlight is certainly when the curtains open at the windows of the central loggia in St. Peter's Basilica. Then a high-ranking cardinal says two Latin words that almost everyone knows the meaning of: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). And then the new pontiff steps outside. Below is an overview of the most important phrases from the German Press Agency:

Pro eligendo Romano Pontifice

Tradition: On the way to the conclave in 2005 (archive image). Uncredited/Osservatore Romano via AP/dpa

This is the name of the last mass for the papal election with all the cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday before the electors retire to the Sistine Chapel - "for the purpose of electing the Roman Pontiff".

Extra omnes

The door to the conclave is closed here. KEYSTONE

"Extra omnes": with this chant, the master of ceremonies calls on all non-cardinals to leave the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday afternoon. In good German: "Everybody out". After that, the electors are among themselves.

Et ego spondeo, voveo ac iuro ...

"Et ego spondeo, voveo ac iuro. Sic me Deus adiuvet et haec Sancta Dei Evangelia, quae manu mea tango": The head of the conclave then reads out the oath formula in which all cardinals pledge themselves to secrecy. They step forward individually: "And I promise, pledge and swear, so help me God and these holy Gospels, which I touch with my hand."

Eligo in Summum Pontificem

"Eligo in Summum Pontificem": This is what it says on the ballot form: "I vote for Supreme Pontiff". Underneath, each cardinal writes the name of his candidate.

Testor Christum Dominum ...

"Testor Christum Dominum, qui me iudicaturus est, me eum eligere, quem secundum Deum iudico eligi debere": When submitting the ballot paper, everyone says: "I call Christ, the Lord, who will have to judge me, to witness that I give my vote to the one whom I believe must be elected according to God's will."

Acceptasne electionem?

"Acceptasne electionem de te canonice factam in Summum Pontificem?": This is the dean's question to the pope-designate if there is a two-thirds majority: "Do you accept the election as Supreme Pontiff according to the rules?" If the dean himself is elected, his deputy asks.

Quo nomine vis vocari?

"Quo nomine vis vocari?": If the answer is yes, the question immediately afterwards is what the new pope wants to be called: "By what name do you want to be called?"

Habemus Papam!

This is what the white smoke looked like in 2005. KEYSTONE

"Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!": Now the conclave is over. On the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, the Cardinal Protodeacon - there is no shortage of unusual titles in the Vatican - announces that there is a new pontiff: "I announce to you a great joy: we have a pope!"

The Pope's name is ...

"Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum, Dominum (first name) Sanctae Romanae Ecclesiae Cardinalem (surname), qui sibi nomen imposuit (papal name)": Nevertheless, there is always a great round of applause in St. Peter's Square. And after a short artificial pause, it is finally announced who the cardinals have elected as the new pope: "His Eminence, the Most Reverend Lord (first name), Cardinal (surname) of the Holy Roman Church, who has given himself the name (chosen papal name)."