The U.S. is seeing more cases of measles than it has in 35 years. The coronavirus pandemic, during which civil rights were undermined, is to blame—at least according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: In a CNN interview, the minister doesn’t mince words and sharply criticizes the network.

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Here's what it's all about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke about vaccinations on August 2 on the CNN program “State of the Union with Dana Bash.”

The health minister says the current measles outbreaks are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many mistakes were made.

RFK Jr. attacks anchor Dana Bash and CNN, accusing the network of denigrating COVID-19 skeptics and of being part of the system. Summary created with

“You’re just parroting everything,” the health minister accuses the host. “Just like you,” Dana Bash fires back on the left-leaning network CNN’s “State of the Union” program, which is discussing vaccinations. “I’ve actually read the scientific literature,” counters vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—see video above.

He continued: “All you know how to do is repeat what people have told you, and they say, ‘Trust the experts.’ That’s what you did during COVID.” Today, however, we know that immunologist and pandemic response leader Anthony Fauci—“who was the expert”—lied.

JFK Jr. (right) lashes out at Dana Bash and her network. CNN

“About everything,” says RFK Jr. “About social distancing. About natural immunity. About transmission. About the origin of COVID. He lied, and you punished people for not believing the experts. And now you’re bringing the experts back out again. You’re talking about something you know nothing about.”

"You're talking nonsense."

Things are heating up on CNN—and the U.S. Secretary of Health isn’t holding back on his criticism. For example, when it comes to whether the COVID vaccine has protected children. “Can you show me a [relevant] study?” RFK Jr. asks the host.

Bash counters that studies show misinformation about the vaccine has cost between 100,000 and 200,000 lives. “You’re talking nonsense,” the minister retorts sharply. “I’m not talking nonsense,” the TV reporter retorts, adding, “Excuse me? [...] This isn’t productive.”

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"You're talking nonsense," the 72-year-old repeats. "You're making claims that don't hold up. And when I call you out on it, you say I'm arguing with you."

Bash counters that she never said everything went perfectly during the pandemic. “You scared people,” Kennedy interrupts her. “Why do you say that?” Bash asks. “Because that was CNN’s job,” comes the reply.

"After all, they were part of the problem"

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we completely eroded our constitutional rights. We began censoring people—and in doing so, violated the First Amendment,” RFK Jr. continues.

“This is our top priority: We’re protecting the Constitution,” the minister says, explaining his motivation. Bash says she’d rather look ahead. “Excuse me, but you’re talking about rights, and I’m asking about a potential public health crisis that’s looming,” says the journalist.

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RFK Jr. reiterates that COVID skeptics have been demonized. Bash wants to change the subject. “Yeah, of course you want to move on—after all, you were part of the problem,” the Washingtonian snaps. “No,” the 55-year-old retorts. “I wasn’t part of the problem.”

“That was a complete violation of journalistic principles,” JFK Jr. says again. “Your job is to be extremely skeptical of authority figures, and you didn’t do that. [...] You lashed out at people who had a different opinion!”

Measles Due to the COVID-19 Lockdown

However, the appearance isn’t just about addressing the pandemic, which has once again become a hot topic due to Anthony Fauci’s recent testimony. The recent measles outbreaks in the U.S. are also being discussed: There are more cases than there have been in 35 years. Will the minister take responsibility for this?

“Absolutely not,” he replies. “You’re the most famous vaccine skeptic on the planet,” the host interjects. “The reason for the measles outbreak is the COVID-19 lockdowns, because people weren’t vaccinated,” says JFK Jr. Anthony Fauci admitted as much himself in his diaries.

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On the other hand, the minister also says shortly afterward that the measles outbreaks primarily affect religious groups such as the Mennonites, who would not get vaccinated anyway. “It’s hard to blame me for this, even if they want to.”

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"I don't want to blame you," Bash clarifies. "I'm just asking you because you have a very powerful voice when it comes to these issues."

"Not true"

What stands out from this very heated interview? RFK Jr. blames the scientific advisors for the COVID-19 toll. “[President Donald] Trump wanted to end the lockdowns. I believe what hurt our country the most were the lockdowns,” he says.

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Ashish Jha criticizes the minister for taking the easy way out: The doctor was in charge of the pandemic under Joe Biden between 2022 and 2023.

“The responsibility must lie with our political leaders, not with the scientists who offer advice. A second point: Much of what Minister Kennedy said is simply not true. Objectively speaking, it is not true,” he told CNN after the Kennedy interview.