Greg Gutfeld has a late-night show on "Fox News" - and is invited onto the "Tonight Show" by his competitor Jimmy Fallon. Is this the beginning of a "new era"? No, the genre remains one-sided.

While some left-wing publications criticize the "harmless interview", "Fox News" celebrates its presenter.

Gutfeld himself talks about his outing on his own show - and gives Stephen Colbert a piece of his mind.

Even if a Fox News presenter senses the beginning of a "new era", the late-night genre remains politically one-sided. Show more

"Jimmy Fallon adulates MAGA late-night host Greg Gutfeld in harmless interview," criticizes The Daily Beast. "Greg Gutfeld avoids politics or late-night talk on The Tonight Show, but tells a boozy anecdote," grumbles Deadline.

And the British "Independent" writes: "Jimmy Fallon hosts one of Trump's favorite Fox News personalities for a harmless interview while the president threatens to be deposed."

What has caused the buzz in the press? The child - or to stay with the image: the wind - has a name: Greg Gutfeld. The 60-year-old is a presenter on "Fox News", where he hosts the late-night show "Gutfeld!", among other things.

It is obvious that the libertarian Californian sets different priorities on the conservative channel than competitors such as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert or Seth Meyers. Gutfeld is also good for controversy and has to put up with accusations from the left that he is pandering to Donald Trump.

Fallon as a "giant golden retriever"

On August 7, however, Gutfeld holds back on his counterpart: he tells how he once met Jimmy Fallon drunk in New York, who knocked him over "like a giant golden retriever" when he greeted him.

He talks about his former show "Red Eye", which ran at three o'clock in the morning and on which he involved his elderly mother as asenior correspondent. "Everyone was drunk. Even the cameraman," he recalls of a rehearsal. And he is promoting his new show "Greg Gutfeld hosts What Did I Miss?", which has been running on "Fox Nation" since May.

The idea behind it is not unfunny: four candidates are separated from their cell phones, the Internet and TV news for 90 days. They then have to complete a quiz: Did XYZ really happen, or is the story made up. "With Trump, you never know," says Gutfeld.

The "evil mister 'Fox News'"

"It wasn't what the critics predicted," the namesake of "Gutfeld" discusses his Fallon appearance on his own show the next day. "They expected me - the evil Mister 'Fox News' - to attack Jimmy Fallon, and they were pissed when I didn't."

He went there for the same reason he does his own show: "Late Night needs to be funnier." And, "I was a gracious guest with a nice guy: If you thought I was trashing Jimmy, you're clueless and boring like Stephen Colbert interviewing Kamala Harris."

Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" only runs until May 2026 - Greg Gutfeld's (right) pity is limited. YouTube/Fox News

It's the second jab at his left-wing rival: Gutfeld previously said that he had talked to his Uber driver about Fallon's visit for a long time after the appearance - and showed a picture of Stephen Colbert. If you want to convince yourself that his Harris conversation was really boring, you'll find it here.

"The handsome, funny, masculine competitor"

His colleague showed courage when he invited him, says Gutfeld. "Not just because he risked criticism from the left, but because he exposed his audience to his good-looking, funny, masculine rival."

What's more, Fallon's contract has just been extended until 2028. "You see, Colbert? You should have invited me," Gutfeld celebrates about his colleague, who has his last show next May. And: "There's still time, [Jimmy] Kimmel: I'll bring the tissues too."

Sometimes the host tends to be silly: the Jonas Brothers were on Fallon's show next to him and he had to keep his energy down so that the female fans didn't rip his clothes off. Says the 60-year-old white man with a pound or two too many on his ribs.

"He broke the late-night barrier"

"With an eye on the culture war", Republican CJ Pearson comments on Gutfeld's Fallon visit on the late-night show: "I think for the first time ever, we as conservatives can say we're winning this battle." This is also evident in the current discussion about Sydney Sweeney. The whole thing would bring young people into the party, he believes.

"He has broken the late-night barrier," Charles Hurt says on "Fox & Friends Weekend", categorizing the appearance of his fellow broadcaster. There was no "stupid ideological nonsense", but the left-wing media got upset once again. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy even believes that "perhaps a new era has begun in which everyone can get along".

Stephen Colbert would probably disagree. Officially, the "Late Show" will be discontinued in 2026 after 33 years due to financial losses, despite being the highest-rated late-night show on linear television. Unofficially, the end may have served to make good weather with the government for a merger of Paramount Global with Skydance Media.

A "new era" my ass

Is Colbert really that biased? The short answer: yes. And since he had to announce the end of his show, the 61-year-old seems to be taking even sharper shots at Trump.

His choice of guests says it all: after the Harris conversation on July 31, Colbert hosted Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and Democratic Senator Alex Padilla.

However, the "Fox News" programs are no different: The opposing political side is hardly represented there either. And if a guy like radio and TV presenter Charlamagne tha God is invited on "My View with Lara Trump" because the hostess explicitly wants to think outside the box, her angry father-in-law has his say.

So there can be no talk of a "new era" - even if exceptions prove the rule: On the talk show "The Five", which also features Gutfeld, there is also a Democrat on the panel, Jessica Tarlov. On the other side of the political spectrum, CNN has hired Scott Jennings as a conservative commentator in order to be more balanced.

It is unlikely that late-night shows will only cover the political center in the future. Nor is it likely that Gutfeld will invite Colbert onto his show as a guest. The former is still in the saddle and jokes on his show: "You always get better when you get fired - except when 'Fox' does it."