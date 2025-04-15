Famine, sexual violence and massacres: war has been raging in Sudan for two years now. Here's what you need to know about the current situation.

Sonya Jamil

Two years of civil war - no end in sight

Heavily armed soldiers of the Sudanese army, photographed on 27 March 2025 40 kilometers south of Khartoum. KEYSTONE

Since April 15, 2023, a power struggle has been raging between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Both sides control different parts of the country, which has led to a de facto division of the country. The RSF dominates large parts of Darfur, while the army has recently recaptured the capital Khartoum.

Largest humanitarian crisis worldwide

According to the UN, Sudan is experiencing the largest humanitarian disaster in the world:

Facts and figures Over 12 million people have been displaced.

Around 25 million - half the population - are suffering from acute hunger. Famine is officially declared in at least 11 regions, including Darfur.

Medical care has collapsed. Cholera and other diseases are spreading. Show more

Sexual violence as a weapon of power

The RSF systematically uses sexual violence against women and girls to spread fear. According to Amnesty International, numerous cases of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery were documented between April 2023 and October 2024.

Some victims were as young as 15 years old. In Khartoum, one woman was held as a sex slave for 30 days. UNICEF also reports over 200 documented cases of rape against children. The number of unreported cases is high.

Massacres and war crimes

The RSF is accused of committing serious war crimes. In April 2025 alone, over 300 civilians were killed in attacks on the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk refugee camps in Darfur, including many women and children as well as nine humanitarian aid workers. The camps were looted and destroyed.

Destruction of the National Museum

The National Museum in Khartoum, which housed important artifacts from over 5,000 years of Sudanese history, was severely damaged and looted during the conflict. The RSF temporarily used the museum as a military base.

After it was recaptured by the army in March 2025, massive destruction was found. According to the director of the Sudanese Antiquities Authority, 90% of the collection was destroyed or stolen, including gold artifacts and ancient mummies. UNESCO condemned the looting as an attack on the country's cultural heritage.

Hardly any international help

Despite the precarious situation, international aid is inadequate. Only around 10 percent of the required budget has been provided so far. Now a conference starting today in London is to mobilize urgently needed funds.

How are the neighboring countries faring?

Sudanese women wait for buses to take them back home in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2025. KEYSTONE

The civil war in Sudan is having dramatic consequences for neighboring countries: South Sudan has already taken in over a million refugees, although the country itself is suffering from poverty and political instability.

Egypt is also overburdened - the reception structures in Cairo in particular are at their limit, with many waiting months for their refugee status. Around 800,000 Sudanese are stranded in Chad, where the supply of food, water and medicine is precarious.

Similar scenes are unfolding in Ethiopia, where overcrowded camps offer hardly any space. More and more Sudanese are now attempting the dangerous journey to Europe - in the first few months of 2025 alone, the number of arrivals rose by 38 percent. The EU responded with 282.5 million euros in emergency aid for Sudan and the affected neighboring countries.

What happens next?

Without an immediate ceasefire and serious peace negotiations, Sudan faces the threat of a permanent division of the country, further escalation of violence, especially in Darfur, and a humanitarian crisis with millions of people in acute need.