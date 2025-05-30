According to Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, smoking is still allowed in outdoor areas of restaurants in France. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

The French government has announced a ban on smoking in public places such as parks, bus stops and outside schools. The aim of the law is to protect children, said Health Minister Catherine Vautrin in the newspaper "Ouest-France".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you: The French government has announced a ban on smoking in public places such as parks, bus stops and outside schools.

The aim is to protect children.

From July, the ban is to apply to public places where children are present, such as beaches, parks, around schools, bus stops and sports facilities.

Failure to comply with the smoking ban can result in a fine of up to 135 euros. Show more

From July, the ban is to apply to public places where children are present, such as beaches, parks, around schools, bus stops or sports facilities. Failure to comply with the smoking ban could result in a fine of up to 135 euros, said Vautrin.

Smoking is still permitted in outdoor areas of restaurants. The ban also does not apply to e-cigarettes. However, according to the interview, the minister is planning to restrict the permitted nicotine content and the number of permitted flavors in e-cigarettes.

The announced ban on smoking in certain public places is part of a government campaign against tobacco consumption, which causes 75,000 deaths a year in France.