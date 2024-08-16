Young billionaire heiress takes the helm in Thailand - Gallery Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes the youngest female head of government ever in the kingdom. Image: Wason Wanichakorn/AP Despite a clear election victory, the Move Forward Party did not come to power - which led to many protests. (archive picture) Image: dpa Billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, father of the new head of government, is considered an influential string-puller. (archive picture) Image: dpa Paetongtarn Shinawatra received a clear majority in parliament. Image: Sakchai Lalit/AP Young billionaire heiress takes the helm in Thailand - Gallery Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes the youngest female head of government ever in the kingdom. Image: Wason Wanichakorn/AP Despite a clear election victory, the Move Forward Party did not come to power - which led to many protests. (archive picture) Image: dpa Billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, father of the new head of government, is considered an influential string-puller. (archive picture) Image: dpa Paetongtarn Shinawatra received a clear majority in parliament. Image: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Thailand has elected a new head of government following the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin: 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes the helm. She comes from a famous dynasty.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Prime Minister of Thailand is Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The 37-year-old is the daughter of former Prime Minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and niece of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was removed from office by parliament on Wednesday for an alleged breach of professional ethics. Show more

Just two days after Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was dismissed by the Constitutional Court, the kingdom has elected a new head of government: 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party and heiress to a wealthy dynasty, won a vote in parliament this morning (local time) with a clear majority. She becomes the kingdom's youngest ever female prime minister.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of billionaire and former head of government Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Both were in power for several years, but were then disempowered by military coups and went into exile.

Only female candidate

After her aunt, Paetongtarn is only the second woman to head the Southeast Asian country. The ruling coalition, which has a comfortable majority in parliament, nominated her as the only candidate on Thursday. Srettha Thavisin (62) was ousted on Wednesday after less than a year in office as part of a lawsuit brought by 40 senators - for an alleged breach of professional ethics.

