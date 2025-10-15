A Young Republicans memorial event for the murdered far-right activist Charlie Kirk in September. Bild: AP Photo/Kena Betancur/Keystone (Archivbild)

Some high-ranking members of the Young Republicans have made racist, anti-Semitic and sexist comments in Telegram chats. The conversations are disturbing, including jokes about gas chambers and praise for Hitler.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A media report reveals tens of thousands of messages from a Telegram chat of some high-ranking "Young Republicans", the youth organization of the US Republicans.

They include countless racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages, jokes about gas chambers - and praise for Hitler.

The organization condemns the language of the chats and calls on those involved to resign immediately.

Several of those involved have already been dismissed or resigned from their posts. Show more

The revelations reveal an abyss of racism, anti-Semitism and misogyny. The "Young Republicans", the youth organization of the US Republicans, have come under massive pressure following a media report about private chats between their members.

The exchange is part of a collection of Telegram chats reported by "Politico". They include messages from more than seven months between young Republican leaders in the US states of New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.

The chats offer an unfiltered and disturbing insight into how a new generation of supposedly conservative activists talk when they think no one is listening.

The collection is said to total 28,000 chat messages. "Together, the chats reveal a culture in which racist, anti-Semitic and violent rhetoric circulates freely," writes Politico.

Jokes about gas chambers

For example, participants referred to black people as "monkeys" and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide, and praised Republicans who they assumed supported slavery.

William Hendrix, the vice chairman of the Kansas Young Republicans, for example, used the words "n--ga" and "n--guh" - racial slurs - more than a dozen times in the chat. In total, insults like these appeared 251 times in the chats.

Bobby Walker, then vice chairman of the New York State Young Republicans, described rape as "epic". Peter Giunta, then chairman of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that "anyone who votes no is going to the gas chamber." He later wrote: "Great. I love Hitler."

According to Politico, many of the chat members are already active in government agencies or party politics, and one is even a state senator.

Explosive: At least one of the chat participants works in the Trump administration. Michael Bartels is a senior adviser in the Office of General Counsel of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to Politico, he barely commented in the chat. At the same time, however, he did not contradict the racist, homophobic and misogynistic statements. He did not comment on the revelations.

Numerous resignations

The "Young Republicans" organization quickly went on the defensive following the revelations. Numerous Republicans also sharply criticized the talks.

"We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language expressed in the Politico article published today," they wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Such behavior is scandalous and "unworthy of a Republican". All those involved should resign from their posts immediately, it continues.

We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents. Those involved must immediately resign from… pic.twitter.com/SM12D8kMXb — Young Republicans (@yrnational) October 14, 2025

Several of the chat participants resigned from their posts or were dismissed in the wake of the leak. The Young Republicans Association in Kansas was dissolved.

In addition, some of those involved publicly apologized and resigned from their posts. In the state of New York, Congressman Mike Reilly dismissed his chief of staff Peter Giunta, the young man who had praised Adolf Hitler in a chat.

At the same time, there were calls for the resignation of Republican Senator Samuel Douglass, who is also alleged to have been involved in the chats.

