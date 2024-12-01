Alison Pickering dies after going to a restaurant. X

Following the death of their daughter, Alison's parents make serious allegations against a restaurant in Texas. A recipe change that was not communicated could be the cause.

A young student from the USA visits her favorite restaurant for a date.

After just a few bites, her condition deteriorates and she later dies in hospital.

A young student from Texas experienced an allergic shock during a first date, which ended fatally. The 23-year-old had deliberately chosen a restaurant that she knew well and where she could order a dish with no known allergens. But on that day in May 2023, everything turned out differently.

Alison ordered her usual fish dish "mahi mahi". After the first few bites, she felt unwell and suspected that she had eaten peanuts. Despite the use of her EpiPen, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She left the restaurant and made it to hospital, where she lost consciousness and never woke up.

Parents demand clarification

The parents of the deceased are now making serious accusations against the restaurant. Apparently, the recipe for the dish was changed without this being noted on the menu or communicated by the staff. The new sauce contained traces of peanuts, which was life-threatening for Alison, who was allergic. "She really went to the same restaurants over and over again and ordered the same dishes, you know. That was very normal," Alison's father told CBS News Texas.

After the loss of their daughter, the Pickerings are now committed to raising awareness about allergies in the restaurant industry. "We would like to do more to make waiters and guests more aware," said mother Joy Pickering. Even if their efforts can't bring Alison back, the parents take solace in the hope that they can save lives through their work. "I know we're going to save lives with this," Joy Pickering told CBS Texas.