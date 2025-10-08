The parents of missing English girl Madeleine McCann have testified in a stalking trial against a woman claiming to be their daughter. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, have already had to go through a lot of suffering. An alleged stalker claiming to be Maddie also caused them a great deal of distress.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parents of Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007, have testified in a stalking trial.

There were countless attempts to contact her by a young woman claiming to be Maddie.

Together with a 61-year-old co-defendant, the woman is also said to have turned up unannounced at the McCanns' house. Show more

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007, have reported in a stalking trial about countless attempts to contact her by a young woman claiming to be Maddie.

Both father Gerry and mother Kate reported dozens of phone calls from 24-year-old Polish woman Julia W., who claims to be their daughter. Together with a 61-year-old co-defendant, she is also said to have turned up unannounced at their house and written a letter to Kate McCann signed with her daughter's name. Both women have been charged with stalking.

Julia W. wanted to make contact with Maddie's sister

The McCanns had made it clear to her several times that she could not be their daughter and that they no longer wanted to be contacted by her. When Julia W. then tried to contact Maddie's sister, the McCanns informed the police, who arrested her and her supporter Karen S.

"When people claim to be your missing daughter, who you haven't seen for so long, it gets to you. But it also damages the search for Madeleine," Gerry McCann told the BBC.

According to the McCanns, Julia W. is definitely not Maddie

Madeleine McCann disappeared without a trace from her parents' vacation apartment during a vacation in Portugal in 2007 when she was three years old. Despite years of investigation and a great deal of media attention, her fate remains unknown.

According to the indictment, Julia W. repeatedly asked the McCanns for a DNA test. They refused. They are certain that Julia W. cannot be their daughter. "I can't say what Madeleine looks like now, but if I saw a photo of her, I would recognize her," Kate McCann said in court, according to the PA news agency. Gerry McCann said that it made no sense that Madeleine allegedly grew up in Poland. The police had also indicated that they did not believe that Julia W. was Madeleine.

Scotland Yard is still treating the Maddie case as a missing person's case. The parents do not want to give up hope that their daughter might still be alive. The public prosecutor's office in Braunschweig, on the other hand, suspects the convicted German sex offender Christian B. of killing Madeleine. However, no charges have been brought so far. The presumption of innocence applies. Christian B. is now at large after serving a prison sentence for rape.