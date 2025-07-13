Following the high temperatures on Tuesday, the Greek Ministry of Culture decided to close the Acropolis in Athens at lunchtime. Physical work outdoors is also prohibited.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The third heatwave of the year is sweeping Greece.

Maximum temperatures of up to 42 degrees are expected this week, depending on the region.

Due to the high temperatures, the Ministry of Labor has banned physical work outdoors from 12 noon to 5 pm.

The Acropolis in Athens is currently closed to visitors and employees in the afternoon.

The capital's landmark was visited by around 4.5 million people in 2024. Show more

The authorities in Greece are responding to the high temperatures: the Acropolis in Athens was closed on Tuesday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to protect visitors and staff from the extreme heat.

The Athens landmark has already had to be temporarily closed several times in recent years due to extreme heat. Last year, around 4.5 million people visited the Unesco World Heritage Site from the 5th century BC.

Outdoor work prohibited

At the same time, the Ministry of Labor is taking action: Outdoor work, for example on construction sites or for delivery services, is prohibited between 12 noon and 5 pm. Companies that do not comply can expect hefty fines.

