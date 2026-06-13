After nearly three days, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops, has been reconnected to the power grid. A damaged high-voltage power line has been repaired, according to a joint statement on Telegram by the plant’s management, appointed by Moscow, and the Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom. The diesel generators that have been providing power since Wednesday are now back on standby.

According to Ukrainian sources, this was already the 19th power outage since Russian troops seized the plant at the start of the war in the spring of 2022. Both sides in the conflict regularly accuse each other of causing the power outages through combat operations. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors and a rated capacity of 6,000 megawatts, was therefore shut down for safety reasons. The International Atomic Energy Agency has stationed observers at the plant and called on the warring parties to exercise restraint.