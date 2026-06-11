The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops, has once again been cut off from its external power supply.

The high-voltage power line leading to the plant was automatically shut down in the evening, plant management reported. The backup diesel generators have taken over the power supply. No increased radioactivity has been detected.

“The night passed relatively calmly in Enerhodar and the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Yevgeniya Yashina, the plant’s communications director appointed by Moscow, told the state news agency TASS. There were only isolated drone attacks. However, the entire city is without power.

Russia captured the nuclear power plant in the early days of the war in 2022 and has occupied it ever since. The nuclear facility was shut down due to the hostilities.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other in the past of endangering nuclear safety through military actions in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency has stationed observers at the plant and called on the warring parties to exercise restraint.