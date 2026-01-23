The cult German satirical show “Die Anstalt” used its 100th episode to issue a warning about the AfD. Saxony-Anhalt, in particular, was portrayed in the episode as a potential test case for an authoritarian transformation.

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Here's what it's all about The 100th episode of the ZDF satirical show “Die Anstalt” explored the question of how democracy can defend itself against the rising AfD.

The focus was on a possible ban on the AfD and warnings of an authoritarian shift in Saxony-Anhalt following the state election on September 6.

ZDF management banned Danger Dan's performance of his song "Keine Angst" because certain passages in the lyrics could be interpreted as a call for violence against right-wing extremists.

The satirists called the decision “timid” and argued that the song should have been shown and then discussed. Summary created with

The 100th episode of the ZDF satirical show “Die Anstalt” was no ordinary anniversary special. There were congratulations, flashbacks, and jabs at rival shows like the “heute-show.” But the focus was on a serious question: How does a democracy defend itself against a resurgent far right?

Even before it aired on Tuesday evening, the program was making headlines. ZDF management prohibited the editorial team from airing the song “Keine Angst” by musician Danger Dan and pianist Igor Levit. The reason given was that parts of the lyrics could be interpreted as a “call to violence” (more on that later).

The anticipation was understandably high: How would an editorial team—not known for losing heart—react? blue News watched the 100th episode. These four points stood out to us.

What is “Die Anstalt”? ZDF "Die Anstalt" is a ZDF cabaret show that airs only eight times a year. It focuses on political topics and frequently parodies politicians.

Saxony-Anhalt Is Becoming a Test Case for an Authoritarian Restructuring

The program begins with a grim prediction: If the AfD—which in some respects is far-right—wins an absolute majority in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, it could weaken public broadcasting.

Specifically: If it wins the election, the AfD wants to terminate the agreement under which the three federal states of Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, and Thuringia fund the television broadcaster MDR (Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk). Goal: to “pull the plug on the allegedly ‘woke,’ anti-German, and manipulative influence.” Consequence: MDR would have to forgo approximately 150 million euros. The AfD wants to create a “basic broadcasting service” instead.

Its 100-day program outlines the party’s other plans. Among other things, “Die Anstalt” mentions the abolition of compulsory education and the liberalization of gun laws. In addition, the AfD wants to fill top positions in government agencies and ministries with its own people.

In the program, the state of Saxony-Anhalt is therefore referred to as a “pilot project for authoritarian rule.” It is described as a laboratory that demonstrates “how much fascist restructuring a state can withstand.”

At least according to the polls, the danger is real: The AfD is clearly leading in the polls and can hope to win an absolute majority.

Banning the AfD would not be an arbitrary act for the program, but rather democratic self-defense

"Die Anstalt" devotes a large portion of its anniversary edition to the question of whether the AfD could be banned.

The basis for this is a report by the Society for Civil Liberties that is approximately 1,500 pages long. It concludes that the AfD violates two pillars of the free and democratic basic order: human dignity and the principle of democracy.

Satirists refute the objection that banning a political party is itself undemocratic. The Basic Law expressly provides for this possibility. Even high poll numbers do not protect a party from being banned. On the contrary: The far-right NPD party escaped a ban precisely because it was too weak to undermine democracy.

Nor does the program accept the argument that banning the party would not make the AfD electorate’s views disappear. While that is true, the purpose of banning a party is not to eliminate ideas, but to prevent an organization with anti-constitutional goals from gaining state power.

ZDF Drops Singer Over Song — Satirists Call It “Faint-Hearted”

Danger Dan was supposed to perform his new song “Keine Angst” on the anniversary special. ZDF management did not allow the performance, citing programming guidelines. The lyrics contain passages that could be interpreted as “condoning violence” against right-wing extremists or as a call for vigilante justice.

The last few lines are particularly sensitive:

Legally speaking, we've once again strayed into a gray area //

I'll just leave it hanging in the air for now—the elephant in the room //

It's clear what needs to be done anyway; I won't say anything more about it //

Best regards to Lina, Gucci, Maja, and Nanuk

In it, Danger Dan greets Lina, Gucci, Maja, and Nanuk. Behind these four names are people who have been charged with or have already been convicted of aggravated assault against far-right extremists. The hosts acknowledge that the passage can be interpreted as an allusion to vigilante justice and violence.

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There are other tricky parts in the song as well. For example:

Next, you need to investigate the right-wing groups //

Secretly take photos of their meetings and demonstrations //

Find out who they are, what they do, and where they live //

Where they work and who they associate with //

Create fake accounts on TikTok and Telegram //

Document everything they write, everything they say

This refers to so-called “outing” campaigns. Anyone who disseminates names, photos, and addresses without consent may be liable to prosecution. Elsewhere, Danger Dan calls on people to train, prepare for confrontations, and “take down” their opponents:

It'll only get worse if you do nothing and stay silent //

Don't worry, take matters into your own hands //

They look dangerous, but we'll take them down //

Get organized, start training //

If you fight together, it can work

The satirists emphasize that they condemn all forms of violence. But they also ask: What happens when the state fails to enforce its monopoly on the use of force and does not protect people from far-right violence?

As an example, they cite the city of Eisenach in the state of Thuringia. According to the program, authorities there turned a blind eye for years while members of the far-right martial arts group Knockout 51 hunted down migrants and leftists.

That is exactly why the song should have been aired and then discussed, according to the satirists. The lyrics are open to debate. Nevertheless, the show’s producers—Max Uthoff, Maike Kühl, and Claus von Wagner—call ZDF’s decision “disheartening.”

Instead, ZDF analyzed the song in a special edition of the cultural magazine “Aspekte.” Several legal experts were featured in the program, including some who welcomed the decision to pull the song. “No editor-in-chief in their right mind would allow something like that to air on the network,” says journalist Jan Fleischhauer on the “Aspekte” program.

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Oliver Heidemann, head of ZDF’s Berlin bureau, acknowledged in a pre-recorded segment that the decision had not been an easy one. “But his song can be interpreted as a call to violence.” He added self-critically that the way the invitation was rescinded had been problematic.

Karl Loewenstein explains why democracy must also be militant

Toward the end, two satirists slip into the roles of the historical figures Karl Loewenstein and Karl Stützel. From 1924 to 1933, Stützel served as Bavarian Minister of the Interior for the thoroughly Catholic Bavarian People’s Party and issued several bans against Adolf Hitler and, at times, against his terrorist organizations, the SA and SS.

What you need to know about Loewenstein: He is considered one of Germany’s most distinguished experts in public and constitutional law and the “father” of modern German political science.

Loewenstein was also a Jewish lawyer who fled from Munich to the United States in 1933. The program presents him as the intellectual father of “defensive democracy.” Or, as Loewenstein preferred to call it: “Militant Democracy.”

Loewenstein’s central thesis summarized in a single sentence: Fascism is not merely a worldview, but a method. According to this view, far-right movements rely not primarily on rational arguments, but on emotions—with the sole aim of seizing power.

A democracy cannot, therefore, “confront” fascists in a rational debate. Those who exploit democratic freedoms to abolish democracy must be stopped by legal means. The program lists three options: banning the party, revoking certain fundamental rights, and imposing “federal coercion” on a state that violates its constitutional obligations.

Added to this is the bitter irony: Loewenstein’s groundbreaking essay from 1937 has still not been published in German. In other words: Germany expelled the Jewish jurist who sought to explain how a democracy defends itself against its enemies.

Video on the topic: AfD Saxony-Anhalt Presents Its 100-Day Plan