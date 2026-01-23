Russian military vehicles are now sporting a zebra look. The eye-catching camouflage is intended to make Ukrainian attacks more difficult. However, experts call it a risky bet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukrainian drones are hitting Russia's supplies more and more frequently - Moscow is looking for new protective measures.

After cages and nets, the Russian army is now even relying on zebra-look vehicles.

However, experts doubt that the eye-catching livery can really outsmart modern drones.

Ukraine is increasingly hitting targets far behind the front line with its drones. Supply vehicles, fuel transports and military logistics in particular are increasingly being targeted.

According to both warring parties and Western military observers, drones have become one of the most important weapons in the war over the past two years.

Russian vehicles are often easy targets, especially on open roads in the south and east of Ukraine. As a result, Moscow is feverishly searching for ways to reduce losses and maintain supplies to its troops.

Searching for protection from the air threat

The vehicles painted with zebra stripes are just the latest example of the improvisations that the drone war has spawned.

In recent months, Russian units have already experimented with additional metal cages, nets or makeshift protective structures on tanks and trucks. Now vehicles with black and white stripes or other eye-catching patterns are appearing more and more frequently.

Whether the unusual paintwork actually provides a military advantage is controversial. What is clear, however, is that the move shows how seriously Russia is taking the growing threat from Ukrainian drones.

Watch the video above to find out how the so-called zebra effect is supposed to work - and why experts doubt its effectiveness.

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