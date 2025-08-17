Zelensky and Europeans with Trump: peace for Ukraine? - Gallery Trump and Zelensky recently spoke at the funeral service for the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. (archive picture) Image: dpa EU Commission President von der Leyen received Zelensky in Brussels on Sunday. The German will also be traveling to Washington. Image: dpa Selenskyj receives support from Europe in Washington. (archive picture) Image: dpa Zelensky and Europeans with Trump: peace for Ukraine? - Gallery Trump and Zelensky recently spoke at the funeral service for the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. (archive picture) Image: dpa EU Commission President von der Leyen received Zelensky in Brussels on Sunday. The German will also be traveling to Washington. Image: dpa Selenskyj receives support from Europe in Washington. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Following his meeting with Putin, US President Trump wants to discuss a path to peace with Ukrainian head of state Zelensky. The guest from Kiev brings reinforcements from Europe - with one goal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Donald Trump has backed away from his call for a ceasefire.

Now he wants to hit the big time and negotiate a peace agreement for Ukraine.

Questions and answers about the potentially decisive meeting with Selenkyj and the Europeans. Show more

Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump has backed away from his ultimate demand for a ceasefire, much to Russia's delight. Now he wants to land the big one and negotiate a peace agreement for Ukraine in line with Putin's wishes. To this end, he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House on Monday, who is bringing a lot of support from Europe - including Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Questions and answers about the potentially decisive meeting:

What is Trump up to?

The US President is pursuing a plan to bring Putin and Zelensky directly to the table. Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian president could - if it goes well - be the decisive intermediate step in this direction. The aim is to bring an end to the Russian war of aggression, to stop the killing. He sees himself in the role of mediator and wants to be a peacemaker. During the election campaign, the Republican repeatedly said that he was in a position to end the war.

And then there is Trump, the businessman. The Republican has repeatedly made it clear that he considers foreign policy relations to be successful above all if they bring economic benefits for the USA. If Russia ends its war, sanctions could possibly be lifted and the USA could once again do more business with the raw materials superpower.

What is being discussed in the White House?

In the run-up to the Alaska summit with Putin, Trump had called for an immediate ceasefire. For a long time, Zelensky and the European allies had made this a precondition for further negotiations. However, the US President changed his rhetoric significantly after the Putin talks. He is now talking about a peace agreement without the intermediate step of a ceasefire. He will presumably want to persuade Selensky to make concessions.

One sticking point at Monday's meeting will be the issue of territorial cessions, which Zelensky has repeatedly and categorically rejected. He warned against giving Russia anything in the war and thus encouraging its neighbor to commit further aggression. Russia, on the other hand, insists that Ukraine recognize territorial losses.

Above all, Zelensky and the Europeans want to maintain the pressure of sanctions on Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine - with the involvement of the USA to protect it from future attacks. However, this is not about Ukraine joining NATO.

Zelensky in Washington: isn't there a back story?

Yes, a visit by Zelenskyi at the end of February ended in a fiasco. After Trump and his Vice President JD Vance rebuked him in front of the cameras, he left Washington early. The Ukrainian was also accused of being unwilling to compromise in the struggle for peace in his country.

Selenskyj's outfit was a particular focus of attention: as always, he appeared in a plain sweater - a symbol of his role as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, but one that was criticized on the US side as disrespectful. Although there was a rapprochement after the scandal, Zelensky has not been to the White House since.

Can Zelensky prevent a scandal this time?

One major difference to February: this time, Zelensky will not only be arriving in Washington with his Ukrainian delegation. He is bringing reinforcements from Europe. Their presence alone is likely to change the dynamics of the meeting with Trump and cool down a potentially heated climate for talks.

However, the course of the meeting will continue to depend on Zelensky's performance - and whether he is prepared to make concessions. The Alaska summit was the latest indication that the US president sees Putin, the head of a nuclear power, as an equal. The Ukrainian, on the other hand, is in the position of a supplicant who is dependent on American backing.

Trump is likely to have limited patience with a Ukrainian interlocutor who insists on maximum demands and wants to defeat Russia with Western help. Zelensky is therefore facing a difficult balancing act: he must stand up for Ukraine's interests and at the same time give Trump the feeling that his mediation efforts are being taken seriously. If Zelensky publicly relinquishes territory, he risks losing his position in the country after the long war with its many losses.

What security guarantees could be given to Ukraine?

Security guarantees for Ukraine - this is one of the central demands of Kiev and the Europeans for a post-war order. It is not yet clear what form they should take. But Trump and even Putin have also spoken of such guarantees for Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni brought up a variant of a collective security clause for Ukraine along the lines of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - but without Ukraine becoming a member of NATO. Another possibility would be bilateral security commitments by individual states.

It is important to the Europeans that the USA is included in the security guarantees. From their point of view, it is also crucial that they can arm and financially support the Ukrainian armed forces without restriction. Unilateral security assurances from Russia for Ukraine would not be enough for them. From the West's point of view, Russia has lost all trust.

Why are Zelensky and the Europeans insisting on a tripartite summit?

Selensky has long insisted on meeting Putin in person - and in the presence of Trump - to discuss peace. The Kremlin leader has repeatedly said that he is willing to do so. However, in his view, the basic principles of a conflict resolution - such as giving up territory - would have to be agreed in advance. However, Putin shows no interest in a meeting and repeatedly doubts Zelensky's authority because the country is not holding elections during the war. Although Zelensky's regular term of office expired last year, his powers were extended by martial law.

For Germany and the Europeans, it was important from the outset that no decisions should be taken over the heads of the Ukrainians during peace negotiations.

Will Putin triumph?

You bet. Trump has rolled out the red carpet for him in the USA, which many Russians see as the main cause of the conflict, and applauded him - and brought Putin back onto the world stage after a long period of isolation in the West. The biggest success for the Kremlin, however, is Trump's concession to talk about peace first - and then achieve a ceasefire. This buys Putin time on the battlefield.

Moscow is therefore aiming for a peace agreement - with the elimination of the root causes of the conflict, as the Kremlin sees them. For example, Russia is demanding that Ukraine refrain from joining Nato and that the rights of the Russian-speaking population be respected, as well as an end to the ban on the Russian Orthodox Church.

The desired contents of a possible peace agreement from the Russian perspective have been known for a long time. For example, Ukraine is to withdraw from the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are not yet fully controlled by Moscow, in exchange for an end to hostilities. Ukraine should also recognize the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, as Russian.

