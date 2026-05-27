Following talks with his military leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced new counter-attacks in the Russian hinterland. This was necessary to make it clear to Moscow that it would have to pay for the war of aggression against Ukraine with its own losses, said Zelenskyi in his evening video message published in Kiev.

HANDOUT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video address to the nation. Photo: -/Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine/AP/dpa/Archive image - ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reporting and only with full attribution to the above credit

In particular, Russian oil industry facilities are still being targeted. Kiev wants to reduce Moscow's income from energy exports, which are important for financing the war economy.

Selenskyj has been proudly publishing videos and photos of hits in Russia on social networks for weeks, much to the annoyance of the Russians. Civilians are repeatedly killed and injured in the attacks - and non-military objects are destroyed or damaged. Russia has therefore once again announced retaliatory strikes against the central decision-making bodies in Kiev. This refers to military commandos.

Threat against Moscow and call for help from Washington

Following massive Russian air strikes against Kiev on Sunday and the threat of new acts of revenge by Moscow, Selensky wrote a letter calling for help to US President Donald Trump and Congress in Washington. In it, he complains, among other things, that there is a deficit in the Ukrainian air force's ability to defend itself against Russian attacks.

Selenskyj calls almost daily for his country's air defense to be strengthened with more US-made missiles. He reported that this had also been the subject of a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The faster we are able to provide greater protection against ballistic threats, the faster diplomacy will work," said Selensky. However, there were no indications in Moscow that Russia was allowing Zelenskyi to use the long-range Ukrainian drones as a bargaining chip. On the contrary, Russia repeatedly accuses Zelensky of escalating the war - including the attempt to recapture territories controlled by Moscow.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than four years with Western help. Selensky emphasized that Ukraine could achieve a just peace and guaranteed security together with the USA.