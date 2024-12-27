21:18

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Slovakia has proposed to serve as a "platform" for negotiations on peace in Ukraine. The Slovakian head of government Robert Fico has said that his country would be happy to serve as a "platform" in the event of peace negotiations, Putin told journalists.

He considers the solution to be "acceptable", said the Russian president: "We are not against it", he emphasized and praised Slovakia's "neutral position".

Fico is one of the few leaders in Europe who remain close to the Kremlin. Shortly before Christmas, he paid a visit to Putin in Russia. The other Western countries, on the other hand, have rallied behind Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Slovakian Foreign Ministry in Bratislava confirmed the offer to be available as a venue for part of possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in a statement obtained by dpa on Thursday evening. The Ukrainian government had already been declared willing to do so in October as part of a joint Slovakian-Ukrainian government meeting. The Slovakian government is permanently committed to a non-military solution and has repeatedly publicly declared its willingness to actively contribute to this.

A few weeks before Donald Trump returns to office as US President, the possibility of peace negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine is being discussed more and more frequently. The conflict was triggered by the Russian offensive in February 2022. During the election campaign, Trump announced that he would restore peace in Ukraine "within 24 hours" of taking office. The uncertainty about how he intends to achieve this has caused concern in Ukraine. Kiev fears that it could be forced into an agreement that is unfavorable for the country.

Fico, who has been back at the helm of EU and NATO member Slovakia since the fall of 2023, rejects military aid for Ukraine and advocates peace talks. He also accuses Kiev of jeopardizing his country's supply of Russian gas, on which it is heavily dependent.

Ukraine announced in the summer that it would not be renewing the contract with Russia for the transit of Russian gas through its pipeline network to Europe, which runs until the end of the year.