Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, arrives for a meeting with German Defense Minister Pistorius. Political talks are on the agenda. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has blamed Russia for the resumption of fighting following the expiry of a three-day ceasefire.

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"Russia has decided to end the partial silence that has prevailed for several days," Selenskyj wrote on the X portal. "Overnight, more than 200 combat drones were launched towards Ukraine."

Ukraine has announced that it will retaliate in kind. "Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take steps towards a lasting ceasefire," Selensky wrote. The Ukrainian army also launched drone attacks on the Russian rear in the early hours of the morning. A three-day ceasefire had been in place from Saturday to Monday, which had been brokered by the USA.

Military and Kremlin in Moscow declare end to ceasefire

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow officially confirmed that the so-called special military operation against Ukraine has continued since dawn. Special military operation is the official term in Russia for the war against the neighboring country. The army had attacked Ukrainian air bases, ammunition and fuel depots as well as troop concentrations in 56 locations. Such information cannot be verified in detail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that the "humanitarian ceasefire" was over. The special military operation is continuing, he told the Russian state news agency Tass.

Ukraine has long hoped for a longer ceasefire, during which a ceasefire and a peace solution could be negotiated. Moscow has always limited ceasefires over high holidays. In this case, the aim was to be able to celebrate the memory of the Soviet victory in the Second World War undisturbed with a military parade in Moscow on Saturday.