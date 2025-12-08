Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyi. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump is disappointed by the hesitant reaction of Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi to a new US peace proposal for Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump declared that the USA had discussed a new peace proposal with Russia and Ukraine.

However, President Zelensky has apparently not yet read it.

According to Trump, Russia is willing to negotiate, while Zelenskyi's agreement is unclear.

Outstanding points of contention continue to concern territorial issues and possible US security guarantees for Ukraine. Show more

According to US President Donald Trump, he is not sure whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agrees with a new proposal for an end to the Russian war of aggression.

The USA had spoken with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and with Ukrainian representatives, including Selenskyj, Trump said on Sunday evening (local time) in Washington. "And I have to say that I'm a little disappointed that President Zelensky has not yet read the proposal," the US President added. That was the situation a few hours ago.

Russia would probably prefer to have the whole country, but he believes that Moscow would agree to the proposal. "But I'm not sure that Zelenskyi agrees with it," Trump said. "His people love it (the proposal)," he added.

In the US state of Florida, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had been talking to the Ukrainians for several days since Thursday.

On the Ukrainian delegation side, former Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov led the negotiations. Prior to this, Witkoff and Kushner had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for five hours.

Territorial issues still unresolved

At the end of the US-Ukrainian negotiations in Florida, Zelensky joined in by telephone on Saturday. He described the exchange as focused and constructive. As a next step, he expected Umyerov and Hnatov to report in person, he explained.

The key unresolved points appear to be the territorial issues and security guarantees from the USA for Ukraine. It is not publicly known how the original 28-point US peace plan, which was made public around three weeks ago, has changed since then. It was also not clear from Trump's statements whether there had been any further contact with Moscow since the exchange between the US representatives and Putin on Tuesday.

Selensky is expected in London this Monday for talks with Western partners led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) to discuss the current status of the peace plan.