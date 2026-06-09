Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the prime ministers of the Nordic and Baltic states in Estonia. He attended the summit of the so-called NB8 states as a guest in the capital Tallinn.

Selensky had previously held individual talks with some of the heads of government and Estonian President Alar Karis. The group of states includes Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"We will discuss how we can strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, increase pressure on Russia and make Europe as a whole more secure," said the host, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, ahead of the one-day talks in the Baltic state bordering Russia.

The Nordic and Baltic states are among the biggest supporters of Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. According to the Estonian State Chancellery, the eight countries, five of which border Russia, have so far provided aid worth more than 42 billion euros. In terms of population size, this is the highest contribution per capita in the world.

Repeated incidents with Ukrainian drones

Another topic of discussion is likely to be the prevention of incidents involving drones flying in. In the course of the war in Ukraine, misguided Ukrainian drones have repeatedly penetrated the airspace of the Baltic states and Finland and have crashed in some cases. Kiev had used them to attack targets in north-western Russia.

Estonia was the first country in the Baltic states in which NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that had flown in; on Monday, an unmanned missile was also brought down from the sky over Latvia. There was no major damage or casualties. However, the incidents triggered political discussions and led to tensions with Russia.