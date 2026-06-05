In view of faltering mediation efforts by the USA, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has offered Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin direct peace talks in an open letter. He proposes a personal meeting in a third country to clarify "key issues".

This emerged from a letter published by the president's office in Kiev. Initially, the Kremlin only renewed its offer for negotiations in Moscow - which Selensky had already rejected several times - and the demand for complete control of the Ukrainian Donbass region as a prerequisite for peace.

The subject of the letter will most likely be discussed at the plenary session chaired by Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, announced Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The German government, one of Ukraine's main supporters, welcomed Selensky's offer. "We also share President Zelensky's view that representatives of Europe and the United States should also be involved in talks with Russia," said deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille.

Putin is confident of victory

At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin was confident of victory. In a press conference for foreign news agencies, including Deutsche Presse-Agentur, he said that it was primarily the Ukrainian opposition that had problems.

However, many Russians expect Putin's speech in front of a large audience to provide solutions to the pent-up problems in his own country. At the event, he traditionally answers questions that are also likely to revolve around the war in Ukraine. In the fifth year of the war, Russia is facing a slump in growth and ongoing Western sanctions. Nevertheless, the Kremlin wants to demonstrate economic strength at the forum.

Trump would welcome a meeting between Selensky and Putin

It is clear that Putin will not travel to Kiev for peace talks - if at all - any more than Zelenskyi will travel to Moscow. The Ukrainian therefore named Switzerland, Turkey or one of the Arab states as alternatives.

US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House when asked about the letter that he would like to see a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

The Russian side did not respond to the content of the letter. Shortly before the letter was published, Putin had said that "we are undoubtedly prepared to reach an agreement with Ukraine". However, the Kremlin leader emphasized that this would be based on the Anchorage agreements. US President Trump had met him in the city in Alaska last summer. However, no concrete results or agreements were made public afterwards.

Russia insists on full control over Donbass

Putin said that his demand for complete Russian control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace did not contradict the postulated willingness to engage in dialog. According to him, the Russian army is attacking on the whole front, while Ukraine lacks soldiers. He went on to say that Russia's military had the upper hand on the battlefield and was constantly making territorial gains.

However, the figure of 2,440 square kilometers he cited is significantly higher than Kiev's claims. According to calculations by Ukrainian military observers close to the government, the Russian army has conquered almost 700 square kilometers at a decreasing pace since the beginning of the year.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than four years with Western help.