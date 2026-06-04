Against the backdrop of faltering US mediation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered direct peace talks. "I propose a meeting", the letter published by the president's office in Kiev stated. The leaders should discuss the "key issues" themselves.

Selensky ruled out Kiev and Moscow as a venue for the talks. He named Switzerland, Turkey or one of the Arab states as alternatives.

The letter was published during a press conference Putin held for international journalists as part of the economic forum in St. Petersburg. As a first step, Selensky proposed a ceasefire along the current front line, which would be monitored by the United States. This could be followed by an exchange of prisoners "all for all" and the return of civilians and children "abducted during the war". According to Selensky, representatives of Europe and the United States should also be involved in the talks as possible guarantors.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the content of the letter to journalists in St. Petersburg. "President Putin said that Zelensky could come to Moscow if he wanted to talk," said Peskov. Zelensky had already repeatedly rejected Moscow as a venue for talks.

Since last year, Washington has been urging Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement in the war that has been going on since 2022. Moscow has repeatedly made the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a condition. Kiev has so far categorically refused to relinquish such territory.