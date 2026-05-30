Ukraine Selensky renews warning of massive Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeated his warning from the previous day about a new massive Russian airstrike. "The intelligence service's information about a possible massive attack remains current", the head of state said in a video message. He called on the Ukrainians not to ignore air alerts. Although the Ukrainian air defense is on standby, Zelenskyi admitted that there are problems with Western supplies for the defense against ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.