ARCHIVE - Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, stands in front of the "Patriot" air defense missile system at a military training area during a visit to train Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa/Archive image
Keystone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeated his warning from the previous day about a new massive Russian airstrike. "The intelligence service's information about a possible massive attack remains current", the head of state said in a video message. He called on the Ukrainians not to ignore air alerts. Although the Ukrainian air defense is on standby, Zelenskyi admitted that there are problems with Western supplies for the defense against ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help. The warring parties are making massive use of drones and missiles against targets in the enemy's hinterland.