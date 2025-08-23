  1. Residential Customers
Moscow's summit excuse "Zelenskyi has said no to everything"

SDA

23.8.2025 - 07:10

An early summit meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unrealistic for Russia.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 07:10

23.08.2025, 07:11

"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when an agenda for the summit is prepared, and this agenda is not ready at all," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the US television channel NBC.

US President Donald Trump had spoken out in favor of such a meeting to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Moscow has so far been evasive on the subject.

Lavrov has now said that the points that need to be clarified before such a meeting include territorial cessions and a Ukrainian renunciation of membership in the Western military alliance. "Zelenskyi has said no to everything," said Lavrov.

Lavrov on Putin-Zelenskyy meeting "How can we meet with a person who is pretending to be a leader?" Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News on Aug. 22.

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 22. August 2025 um 17:13

In the course of the invasion that began three and a half years ago, Russia has almost completely seized the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and partially taken the areas of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson claimed by the Kremlin.

Selensky reproaches Moscow

According to reports, Putin is demanding Kiev's complete surrender of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to freeze the front in Zaporizhia and Kherson. Russia has controlled the Crimean peninsula, which is also claimed by Moscow, since 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is waiting for a working meeting with Russian President Putin.
Keystone

Following the Alaska summit on Friday last week, US President Trump, Selensky and European leaders discussed a peace process for Ukraine on August 18. According to Trump's plans, the next step will be a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Security guarantees for Kiev. How Trump misunderstands Putin - and why this could become a problem for the Kremlin

Selensky had accused Moscow of not being interested in peace. "To be honest, the signals from Russia at the moment are simply indecent," he said.

Rutte praises Trump

He added: "They are trying to wriggle out of the need for a meeting. They don't want to end this war. They are continuing their massive attacks against Ukraine and their very violent attacks on the front."

"Putin was expecting it"Trump reveals deep insights in telephone interview - and reveals what happened behind the scenes at the summit

Meanwhile, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump during a visit to Kiev yesterday, Friday. Trump had brought movement to the negotiations. However, he "also made it clear that the USA will be involved in providing security guarantees for Ukraine", said Rutte. He described the guarantees as an important factor for lasting peace in Ukraine.

