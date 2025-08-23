"I'm awfully sorry you're not listening" ~Lavrov. Lavrov is speaking very clearly but this idiot NBC journalist is acting like he's speaking in Latin. What part of Russia is willing to meet with Zelensky but Zelensky is impossible to work with doesn't she understand? pic.twitter.com/DE22Wmrozj — Queen of the South Reborn (@ApocalypticChik) August 22, 2025

An early summit meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unrealistic for Russia.

"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when an agenda for the summit is prepared, and this agenda is not ready at all," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the US television channel NBC.

US President Donald Trump had spoken out in favor of such a meeting to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Moscow has so far been evasive on the subject.

Lavrov has now said that the points that need to be clarified before such a meeting include territorial cessions and a Ukrainian renunciation of membership in the Western military alliance. "Zelenskyi has said no to everything," said Lavrov.

In the course of the invasion that began three and a half years ago, Russia has almost completely seized the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and partially taken the areas of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson claimed by the Kremlin.

Selensky reproaches Moscow

According to reports, Putin is demanding Kiev's complete surrender of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to freeze the front in Zaporizhia and Kherson. Russia has controlled the Crimean peninsula, which is also claimed by Moscow, since 2014.

Following the Alaska summit on Friday last week, US President Trump, Selensky and European leaders discussed a peace process for Ukraine on August 18. According to Trump's plans, the next step will be a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Selensky had accused Moscow of not being interested in peace. "To be honest, the signals from Russia at the moment are simply indecent," he said.

Rutte praises Trump

He added: "They are trying to wriggle out of the need for a meeting. They don't want to end this war. They are continuing their massive attacks against Ukraine and their very violent attacks on the front."

Meanwhile, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump during a visit to Kiev yesterday, Friday. Trump had brought movement to the negotiations. However, he "also made it clear that the USA will be involved in providing security guarantees for Ukraine", said Rutte. He described the guarantees as an important factor for lasting peace in Ukraine.