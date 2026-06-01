According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the situation on the frontlines in Ukraine is stable. He had received a corresponding report from Supreme Commander Olexander Syrskyj at a staff meeting, Selenskyj wrote on Facebook. "The Ukrainian positions are strong, and this is a result that our state urgently needs," he emphasized. This will definitely support Kiev's diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution.

The Ukrainian military blog DeepState, which meticulously documents the situation on the fronts, also saw a largely consolidated line. Russian troops only managed to occupy 14 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in May - the lowest number in the past three years. "The war is entering a new phase, and it is important for the Ukrainian state not to relinquish the initiative," the analysts wrote on Telegram.

The Russian army has been advancing continuously since the fall of 2023, albeit slowly and with heavy losses. Most recently, however, at the beginning of the fifth year of the war, the Ukrainian defenders managed to stabilize the situation. Ukraine is also dealing sensitive blows to the Russian oil and military industry with new, long-range drones.

Russia has been waging a large-scale war of aggression against its neighboring country since February 2022. Even though Moscow has lost many soldiers and the war is weakening the economy, the Kremlin is not backing down from its goal of subjugating Ukraine. The latter, in turn, is defending itself with the help of European countries.