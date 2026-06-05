Vladimir Putin speaks to journalists at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg on June 4. KEYSTONE

Putin remains confident of victory at the economic forum in St. Petersburg and reiterates his demands for peace in Ukraine. Selensky presents his own proposals in an open letter.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Vladimir Putin to hold direct peace talks in an open letter.

Russia responds by inviting Zelensky to Moscow again, which he categorically rejects.

At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin insists on the seizure of the entire Donbass.

He also speaks out on NATO and the EU. Show more

Against the backdrop of faltering US mediation efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky has offered Russian head of state Vladimir Putin direct peace talks in an open letter.

He proposed a meeting in a third country in order to clarify "key issues" personally with the Kremlin leader, according to the letter published by the president's office in Kiev.

In response, the Kremlin only renewed its offer for negotiations in Moscow - which Selensky had already rejected several times - and its demand for complete control of the Ukrainian Donbass region as a prerequisite for peace.

Zelensky addressed Putin directly, saying Ukraine is ready for talks, a full ceasefire during negotiations and an all-for-all prisoner exchange. Peskov said the Kremlin saw the letter, will brief Putin later, and repeated that Zelensky can come to Moscow. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JMRLTsA9qx — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 4, 2026

At the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin was confident of victory. In a press conference for foreign news agencies, he said that it was primarily the Ukrainian side that had problems.

However, many Russians expect Putin's speech in front of a large audience today to provide solutions to the pent-up problems in his own country. At the event, he will traditionally answer questions that are also likely to revolve around the war in Ukraine.

Selensky insists on direct negotiations with Putin

In the fifth year of the war, Russia is facing a slump in growth and ongoing Western sanctions. Nevertheless, the Kremlin wants to demonstrate its economic strength at the forum.

Zelenskyy has written an open letter to Putin. The President proposed that the Russian dictator set a specific date and meet. www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vidk...



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 4. Juni 2026 um 21:26

It is clear that Putin is no more likely to travel to Kiev for peace talks - if at all - than Zelenskyi is to Moscow. The Ukrainian therefore named Switzerland, Turkey or one of the Arab states as alternatives.

US President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House when asked about the letter that he would like to see a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyi.

President Trump: [President Zelenskyy and Putin are] two very good people. Incredible countries. Beautiful countries. It's [peace agreement] going to happen. They're going to both make compromises. I suggested those compromises.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 4. Juni 2026 um 22:27

As a first step, the Ukrainian head of state proposed a ceasefire along the current front line, which would be monitored by the United States. This could be followed by an exchange of prisoners "all for all" and the return of civilians and children "abducted during the war".

Moscow insists on full control over Donbass

According to Selensky, representatives of Europe and the USA should also be involved in the talks as possible guarantors.

The Russian side did not respond to the content of the letter. Putin had said shortly before the letter was published: "We are undoubtedly prepared to reach an agreement with Ukraine".

Putin on Ukraine:



We have full control of the "Luhansk People's Republic." We have also acquired control of about 85% of the "Donetsk People's Republic."



Eighty percent of the Zaporizhzhia region is under our control, and this process is progressing. pic.twitter.com/iwkKm5ivGS — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026

However, the Kremlin leader emphasized that this would be based on the Anchorage agreements. US President Trump had met him in the city in Alaska last summer. However, no concrete results or agreements were made public after that.

Putin said that his demand for complete Russian control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace did not contradict the postulated willingness to engage in dialog.

Attack on NATO land is "nonsense"

According to his account, the Russian army is attacking on the whole front, while Ukraine lacks soldiers. He went on to say that Russia's military had the upper hand on the battlefield and was constantly making territorial gains.

However, the figure of 2440 square kilometers gained by Russia is significantly higher than Kiev's claims. According to calculations by Ukrainian military observers close to the government, the Russian army has conquered almost 700 square kilometers at a decreasing pace since the beginning of the year.

Putin on Trump:



Trump says he didn't expect the Ukraine problem to be so hard.



Some things don't seem too complicated, but as soon as you delve deep into the problem, it turns out that there are too many unknowns. pic.twitter.com/vA32b5l8VU — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) June 4, 2026

At the press conference, Putin emphatically rejected widespread warnings in the West of a Russian threat and a possible imminent attack on a Nato country as "nonsense".

"But in my opinion it's not just nonsense - it's a deliberate provocation," said Putin. A threat situation was being deliberately conjured up "that does not actually exist".

Putin expresses surprise

The aim was to "force the population of their own countries to spend more money on defense", said Putin. He was surprised that some of the population in European countries believed these stories. "Anyone who thinks that Russia could invade NATO territory should ask themselves the question: Why?"

Putin on whether Russia would attack Europe:



What's the point for us? What is the reason to attack Europe for Russia and wage war against NATO?



This is nonsense. This is a deliberate provocation. pic.twitter.com/1YIVUjh1pA — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026

The Western defense alliance is considered militarily superior to Russia, but also weakened by crumbling cohesion and questionable backing from the powerful US military under Trump.

Putin's assurances that he is not planning any attacks against NATO territory are repeatedly questioned in the West. Even before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin leader declared that Moscow was not planning a war.

The Kremlin also resorted to deceptive maneuvers when annexing Crimea and supporting pro-Russian separatists in south-eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin insists on neutral mediators

In the press conference, Putin reaffirmed his willingness to engage in dialog with Europe to end the war. However, he said that only neutral "people who can be trusted" could be considered as mediators. He was "astonished" that his plea for former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as mediator had been wildly discussed in Germany.

It was not a question of whether Schröder was his friend or not; the former chancellor was a statesman who stood up for Germany's interests and defended his own positions. Germany and Europe were not neutral because of the arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Putin:



If the EU turns into a military alliance, that would cause concern.



We don't mind economic integration. pic.twitter.com/g1Z1Wy4RFt — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026

Russia has nothing against Ukraine's associated EU membership, which was brought up by Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU). "This is none of our business. We are not against it," said Putin.

Moscow has no objection to economic ties and integration on the European continent. "We are against the EU turning into a military bloc", which would raise concerns in Russia, Putin emphasized.

"When Russia gets tired, change is imminent"

Since the start of the war ordered by Putin in February 2022, the EU and its members have been supporting Ukraine, and not just with arms deliveries. Due to speculation about at least a partial US troop withdrawal from Europe, more and more voices are calling for greater military cooperation between the EU countries.

In his letter to Putin, Selensky wrote that the Russians were increasingly fed up with the constant threat of Ukrainian drone and missile attacks, rising prices and restrictions on their freedoms. At the same time, the resources of the Russian power apparatus were shrinking.

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"You will not have enough money or political capital to continue to buy the loyalty of the Russians, as you have done for the last 26 years," said Selenskyj.

It is not a Ukrainian threat, but "a fact of Russian history that you know well: When Russia gets tired, change is imminent. We can promote this fatigue. And you can stop your war."