Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of another serious Russian attack. He wrote on his social media channels that there was information about an imminent massive attack.

ARCHIVE - A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a city marketplace that was hit by Russian missiles during an airstrike. (to dpa: "Selenskyj warns of new heavy Russian attack") Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

It was only at the weekend that the Russian military launched a major attack on Ukraine, and in particular its capital Kiev, using the new Oreshnik medium-range missile. Moscow itself had announced further attacks on Kiev.

According to Selenskyj, Russia's destructive tactics show that Moscow continues to focus purely on a military solution to the conflict. In this context, he once again called on Western partners to supply anti-aircraft weapons, especially against ballistic missiles.

Kiev expects another step towards the EU

Selensky also spoke with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker about Russia's preparations. The phone call was also about Ukraine's integration into the EU. "We expect the first cluster to be opened as early as June," Selensky wrote on Telegram. This is fair, the Ukrainians deserve it, he continued.

"Austria supports the opening of the cluster within the framework of the clearly performance-based principle. In this respect, it is also clear to us that there are no shortcuts or fast lanes on the path to the EU," said Stocker's foreign policy spokesperson.

The accession negotiation process is divided into six thematic areas with a total of 32 sections, also known as clusters or chapters. They can only be opened and closed by unanimous decisions of the member states.