ARCHIVE - Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, stands in the residence before receiving the Ewald von Kleist Prize. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa Keystone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is asking the USA for clarification about Moscow's proposal for a ceasefire on the Russian Victory Day on May 9.

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"We will clarify what exactly this is about - a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow or more," Selensky wrote on social networks.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had spoken about a limited ceasefire in a phone call the previous evening. Zelensky instructed his team to get in touch with the Americans. "Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for the people and lasting peace," he explained.

Kremlin: approval from Kiev not necessary

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that Kiev's consent was not necessary for the implementation of the ceasefire on Victory Day. "This is a decision by the Russian head of state, and it will be implemented," said Peskov. Of course, an appropriate reaction from Kiev was expected. "So far, this has not happened," said the Kremlin spokesman, rejecting Zelensky's more far-reaching demands.