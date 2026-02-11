Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are apparently making preparations in the background. (archive picture) -/Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine/AP/dpa

Ukraine is preparing for a politically highly sensitive step. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants to present plans for presidential elections and a referendum on a possible peace agreement with Russia this month.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ukraine, concrete preparations are underway for presidential elections and a referendum on a possible peace agreement.

According to reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants to make the plans public on February 24.

US and Ukrainian negotiators are discussing linking the two votes in terms of timing. Show more

Ukraine is preparing for a political change of course. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants to present plans for presidential elections and a referendum on a possible peace agreement with Russia in the coming weeks. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and European government representatives involved in the preparations.

According to the report, Zelensky is set to make his intentions public on February 24 - exactly three years after the start of the Russian invasion. According to the report, concrete plans for the organizational implementation are already underway.

As Reuters reported last week, talks between the USA and Ukraine are planning to put any peace agreement to a vote by the Ukrainian population. Nationwide elections could be held at the same time. A possible date in May has also been discussed in the negotiations.

No official confirmation of elections in Ukraine so far

According to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian authorities have now begun to prepare both processes - presidential elections and referendum - together. In addition to Ukrainian authorities, Western partners are also involved in the deliberations, it continues.

The timetable has not yet been officially confirmed. However, the project is considered delicate in Kiev: Elections and a referendum in the midst of the ongoing war would pose enormous challenges in terms of both domestic politics and security policy.

