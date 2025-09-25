Ukraine could recapture all the occupied territories, says Donald Trump suddenly. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky's military is not distracted by politics. Why should they? The strategy is right.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump suddenly believes in a Russian military defeat in Ukraine - but pro-Ukrainian commentators remain skeptical about his change of heart.

Trump in favor of shooting down Russian jets in Nato airspace: what he can learn from Turkey.

Refineries, pipelines, rail logistics: Kiev's strategy of weakening Russia's economy is paying off.

What kind of air strikes is Kiev preparing? The Ukrainian army is specifically hunting down Russian radar and air defense systems.

In maps: How the front changed in September. Show more

Is Donald Trump making a U-turn in the war in Ukraine? "I think with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is able to fight and regain everything from the original shape of Ukraine," the US president surprised on Truth Social.

The Reddit community in the Ukraine community is skeptical.

"He tends to regurgitate the last thing he heard," writes the commenter with the most likes. "Having just spent some time at the UN summit, he's heard some good arguments. Tomorrow he'll hear a Russian stoolie on 'Fox News' saying the opposite and switch sides again."

Learning from the Turks

"I don't know the 'why,' but it's better than the opposite. Still, you should focus on [your] actions," says another. The next replies that you have to pay attention to the choice of words: Trump only mentions the support of the EU, which is apparently to purchase US weapons for Kiev via Nato. "He is preparing to 'leave Europe to the Europeans'."

The next few weeks will show whether Trump's post has a deeper meaning. However, the 79-year-old sends an important signal with his statement that he is in favor of shooting down Russian aircraft that violate the airspace of an ally. In doing so, he is following the example of Czech President Peter Pavl and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Three Russian MiG-31s were recently in Estonian airspace for a whole twelve minutes: an incident from 2015 suggests that decisiveness would be the method of choice in such a situation. A Russian Su-24M was in Turkish airspace for just 17 seconds before it was shot down by an F-16, which had previously warned it ten times.

Turkey, a NATO member, shot down a russian jet with the pilot after 17s, and there were no more violations. Grow a spine, @NATO pic.twitter.com/SDKBpxQVG5 — 🔱Professor Fella Snape🪄🇺🇦 (@FellaSnape) September 19, 2025

The reaction? Vladimir Putin spoke of a "stab in the back" of "accomplices of terrorists" that would have "serious consequences". Moscow threatens sanctions. One day after the incident, a law is introduced that criminalizes the denial of the Armenian genocide. That's it.

Russia on the brink of recession?

Donald Trump gives an indication of what may have changed his mind: in his Truth social post, he writes about the "economic trouble" that the war is causing Vladimir Putin. He also explicitly mentions the fuel shortage.

A fire has been reported at the Zanzivatka oil pumping station. Crude oil is transported through the station to ports for export and to refineries for processing. pic.twitter.com/9aZmr4YF8a — Evgen Istrebin 🇺🇦 (@evgen1232007) September 24, 2025

And Kiev is not letting up. In fact, only repeated attacks can throw sand in the gears of the Russian war machine in the long term. For example, the pipeline pumping station mentioned above has now been hit for the third time in just a few weeks. The same applies to the Russian refineries.

Another target of Kiev's strategists are the Russian railroads, as Reporting from Ukraine vividly summarizes in this video:

"The consequences are palpable: 'Russian fuel exports are falling as Ukraine steps up its strikes on refineries,'" the Financial Times knows. "The Russian economy is cooling almost to a standstill," notes the Economist. "Russia is on the brink of recession", warns Forbes. This video from The Sun provides a good summary:

What kind of air strikes is Kiev preparing?

The Ukrainian campaign against Russian radar and air defense also remains exciting. This is probably not in preparation for an attack on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea after all, but apparently aims to blind or completely disable air defenses across the entire width of the front.

Beautiful kaboom as a russian #Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system explodes. Impressive fireworks courtesy of #UkrainianDefenders from the #15thArtilleryReconnaissanceBrigade "#BlackForest".

The launcher, worth around $25 million, was completely destroyed.Glory!#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/i4MEFqqqlX — War Robots (@robots66579) September 23, 2025

On the one hand, this allows the Ukrainian air force to deploy fighter jets more safely at the font. On the other hand, this approach could serve to pave the way for Kiev's missiles: Although the new Flamingo and Peklo missiles have been unveiled, they have not yet been used on a large scale.

"Russia does not have an infinite number of air defense systems," comments Reporting from Ukraine. "Replacing every destroyed S-300 or Buk system costs millions, requires special parts and puts a strain on an already overburdened defense industry."

Footage of a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon knocking down a Russian Shahed attack drone with an AIM-9 Sidewinder. pic.twitter.com/Pdky5Fz0fO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 23, 2025

Drones force Russians underground

Back down to earth: On the front line, Moscow's military is to gather troops for an offensive in the south and east, but this will probably not start until winter, when the muddy battlefield freezes over after the fall.

The Russian army has not celebrated a major success since the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024. It has not been able to exploit its theoretical superiority in manpower in practice. The reason for this can be seen in the video above, which shows countless fiber optic cables from drones shining in the sun in a field.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 PUTIN’S PIPE TROOPS: RUSSIA SNEAKS INTO UKRAINE USING GAS LINES



Russian troops crawl through old empty gas pipes to avoid Ukraine's drones and reach the front lines.



In Kupyansk, soldiers went under the Oskil River in a pipe to sneak behind Ukrainian troops, like in… pic.twitter.com/gdq2vbM9EG — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) September 19, 2025

Because the battlefield is saturated with drones and the chance of survival is low, the Kremlin sends its soldiers underground. According to the Kyiv Independent, they tried to advance through underground tunnels near Kupyansk in the north of the front, but were reportedly stopped.

How the front changed in September

We show these locations on maps and compare the situation on September 1 and 23:

1: Sumy, 2: Kupyansk, 3: Lyman, 4: Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk, 5: Pokrovsk. Bild: DeepStateMap/phi

We start in the north in the Sumy region.

The front in Sumy on September 1 DeepStateMap

The front in Sumy on September 23: The Ukainian army made up ground near Konstyantynivka. A good 205 square kilometers of the Sumy oblast remain in Russian hands. Bild: DeepStateMap

Moscow's men make little progress near Kupyansk.

The front in Kupyansk on September 1. Bild: DeepStateMap

The front in Kupyansk on September 23. Bild: DeepStateMap

We continue north along the front to Lyman. Russian progress is more visible there.

The front near Lyman on September 1. Bild: DeepStateMap

The front near Lyman on September 23. Bild: DeepStateMap

50 kilometers north of Lyman lies Kostyantynivka, which in turn is just under 50 kilometers from Pokrovsk. This is what the front looks like near the latter two towns:

Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk on September 1. Bild: DeepStateMap

Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk on September 23. Bild: DeepStateMap

75 kilometers northwest of Pokrovsk lies Pokrovsk, towards which the Russian army has visibly moved.

The situation in front of Pokrovsk on September 1. Bild: DeepStateMap