Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced intensive talks with partner nations at several summits in the coming weeks. The discussions will focus on new sanctions against Russia, Ukraine’s adversary in the war, as well as increased support for Ukraine—particularly in the form of air defense systems and long-range weapons, the head of state said in a video message. Kyiv also hopes for progress in finalizing agreements that would exchange investments in Ukrainian drone production for the delivery of finished drones.

ARCHIVE – Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, poses for a family photo before the working session with outreach partner countries at the G7 summit in Canada. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa POOL/dpa

He specifically mentioned the meeting of the economically powerful G7 nations in France at the start of the week, followed by the EU summit in Brussels. Zelenskyy also cited the NATO summit in Turkey during the second week of July.

With Western assistance, Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years.