Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to take concrete steps toward de-escalation. “Lukashenko must demonstrate de-escalation beyond mere words,” he said in an interview with Ukrainian media.

A mere apology from Moscow’s close ally is not enough: “He should keep his ‘I’m sorry’ to himself; that hasn’t worked since the first day of the war.”

Belarus is considered Russia’s closest ally. During the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian army also launched attacks from Belarusian territory toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, but was forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses. For weeks, Zelenskyy has been saying that Russia is trying to drag Belarus into the war and has been warning Minsk against it.

Zelenskyy Calls for Shutdown of Relay Stations

Lukashenko had only recently called on Moscow and Kyiv to end the war, arguing that a military victory was unrealistic for either side. At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine had nothing to fear from Belarus and apologized to Zelenskyy.

Kyiv currently views several Russian relay stations on Belarusian territory as a threat. Such technical relay stations relay signals; according to Ukraine, Russia uses them to control drones during attacks on targets in Ukraine. Zelenskyy had already called on Lukashenko several times to dismantle the facilities: “If they don’t shut it down, we’ll shut it down—period.”