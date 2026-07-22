By firing his army chief, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to calm the waters in his country. The reaction shows that in Ukraine, pressure from below can still make a difference—but the president has been weakened.

Power Struggle in Kyiv Zelenskyy is sacrificing the army chief to calm the masses—can that work?

Here's what it's all about The Ukrainian president has dismissed his chief of staff, Oleksandr Syrskyj.

In doing so, he is meeting a demand raised during the protests that were sparked by the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Previously, the president had sided with Syrskyj.

The popular Fedorov is considered a potential political rival to Zelenskyy. Summary created with

The restructuring of Ukraine’s government continues: Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko and the subsequent reshuffling of the cabinet, the military leadership is also being replaced: The position of highly decorated General Oleksandr Syrskyj is being taken over by 43-year-old Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

The removal of Syrksyj, who is close to Zelenskyy, follows an internal power struggle that casts doubt on whether the personnel change is in fact the result of a military realignment.

The dismissal of the popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, announced as part of the cabinet reshuffle, sparked a wave of protests across the country. The two main demands: Fedorov’s reinstatement and Syrksyj’s dismissal. The two men were considered rivals within the Ukrainian military leadership.

Zelenskyy sided with Syrskyj

Zelenskyy also acknowledged the power struggle and admitted that Fedorov’s dismissal had left him torn: “I respect both sides,” the president emphasized in an interview with the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne. However, “in a situation like this,” he said, “there is only one way out: either one side or the other.”

The president had chosen a side. One that, given its military-strategic implications, raised questions—and ultimately drove people into the streets. This was because Mykhailo Fedorov was regarded as the “drone minister” who modernized the army, thereby enabling numerous successful counterattacks against the aggressor from Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s struggle to explain the fuel shortage in his country is largely attributed to Fedorov. Strategic drone attacks on Russian infrastructure severely disrupted fuel supplies in the enemy country—and Fedorov is considered the architect of these attacks.

Zelenskyy is trying to limit the damage

Given such successes, the fact that the president sided with General Syrskyj—who is politically closer to him—and instead removed from his government a potential future rival—Fedorov, who, at 35, is young and popular—was interpreted, not without reason, as a power-political move.

Young people, in particular, took to the streets to protest the decision—not a good sign for the future of a president whose credibility, in the eyes of many, has suffered due to corruption scandals during his term in office. Zelenskyy is politically weakened—and that’s exactly how he’s acting.

Oleksandr Syrskyj’s dismissal is an attempt at damage control. It shows that, despite the strain of war and past corruption scandals, Ukrainian democracy is stable enough to force the president to act. Unlike in Putin’s Russia, pressure from below has had an effect.

A Triumph for the Rival

However, Zelenskyy is not making a good impression in this matter. His decision to sacrifice the general to political pressure, as he acknowledged to Syrskyy, highlights just how weakened the head of state is.

And Mychajlo Fedorow could still pose a threat to him as well. After all, Fedorow has gone on the offensive since his dismissal. The rising political star didn't have a single good word to say about the remaining military leadership.

He also turned down an offer to serve as Zelenskyy’s personal advisor—and thus his outstretched hand. Syrsky’s dismissal, which he has already publicly welcomed, is his political victory—and Zelenskyy’s defeat.