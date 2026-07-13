Russian ballistic missiles are difficult for Ukraine to defend against due to a lack of U.S.-made air defense missiles. A European air defense system equipped with Ukrainian missiles is intended to remedy this situation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of Patriot air defense missiles. The Ukrainian president has now called for a new European defense system. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for a new European air defense system.

The new system is designed to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

So far, Ukraine has relied on U.S. Patriot missiles, but there is a shortage of them. Summary created with

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the creation of a new European air defense system to counter Russian ballistic missiles within twelve months.

"We have an (anti-aircraft) missile in Ukraine, but that's only part of a system," the head of state said during an appearance in Paris as part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. He promised that mass production would be affordable.

Previously, Zelenskyy had called on the Europeans to supply radars and “other critically important components.”

Are Ballistic Missiles Russia's Last Resort?

Once again, Zelenskyy described the use of ballistic missiles as Russia’s last resort as a nuclear power. “It really is the last resort to drag out this bloody war,” Zelenskyy said. His country needs the means to defend against these ballistic missiles every day.

At the same time, he lamented the shortage of anti-aircraft missiles for the U.S. Patriot system. “They are high-quality, but in short supply,” he said regretfully. Due to the Iranian attacks, the U.S. would first replenish its own stockpiles and then supply its allies in the Persian Gulf.

With Western support, Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February 2022. Thanks to Western aid, Ukraine's air defense system has been modernized.